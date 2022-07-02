Car fire, hit and run incident reported on Elk Street

The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a car fire that was the result of a suspected hit-and-run incident in the early morning Friday.
Police, along with the Buffalo Fire Department, responded to a call just after 4:30 a.m. of a reported hit-and-run accident with property damage and a car fire on the 600 block of Elk Street, a spokesperson for Buffalo Police Department said in a statement.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time, the statement noted.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police’s confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Michael Petro
Reporter
Michael J. Petro is a business reporter for The Buffalo News. The Buffalo State College graduate is a former sports writer who previously served as the editor of both The Sun and Buffalo Law Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Ben Tsujimoto
Reporter
Houghton College alum from Elma, NY.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.