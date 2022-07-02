Car fire, hit and run incident reported on Elk Street

The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a car fire that was the result of a suspected hit-and-run incident in the early morning Friday.

Police, along with the Buffalo Fire Department, responded to a call just after 4:30 a.m. of a reported hit-and-run accident with property damage and a car fire on the 600 block of Elk Street, a spokesperson for Buffalo Police Department said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time, the statement noted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police’s confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

