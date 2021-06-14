Car and train collide at crossing in Town of Evans

A car and a train collided at about 8:40 p.m. Monday at a crossing on Eden-Evans Center Road near Delamater Road, a Town of Evans emergency dispatcher said .
Eden-Evans Center Road remained closed two hours after the crash, the dispatcher said .
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
