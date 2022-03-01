 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capture of Civil War spy and saboteur to be commemorated with marker
Capture of Civil War spy and saboteur to be commemorated with marker

John Yates Beall, a Confederate Civil War spy who captured and robbed a ship on Lake Erie, sank another ship and tried to derail a train running between Buffalo and Dunkirk was arrested while trying to board a train crossing the old suspension bridge (at left) into Canada.

The name of John Yates Beall doesn't mean much today, even to heavy-duty Civil War buffs.

But in late 1864, Beall was among America's most wanted men.

And his capture in Niagara Falls is about to be commemorated with a historical marker.

Beall was assigned by the Confederate government to enter Union territory and do as much damage as he could.

He carried out his assignment from Confederate President Jefferson Davis with a vengeance.

Beall captured and robbed a ship on Lake Erie, sank another ship, tried to derail a train running between Buffalo and Dunkirk, and was steps away from making his getaway when he was captured in Niagara Falls.

On Dec. 16, 1864, Beall was about to board a train crossing the old Suspension Bridge into Canada when Niagara Falls Police Officer D.H. Thomas arrested him at the old New York Central Railroad depot.

That building stood near where the Niagara Falls Amtrak station is today, so the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society believes the station is the best place for a historical marker commemorating Beall's arrest.

"It's local history," said Jim Ball of Derby, the chapter president. "Who would know about it if we didn't do it?"

Friday, the Niagara Falls City Council passed a resolution of support for the society's application to the William G. Pomeroy Foundation for money to pay for the marker.

The Council's approval also was needed because the city owns the land on which the marker would be installed.

Ball said the impetus for the marker came from Anton Schwartzmueller, an employee of Customs and Border Protection at Niagara Falls. He's also a local history buff and a member of the Railway Historical Society.

If the Pomeroy Foundation accepts the request, it will cut a check to the society that will be large enough to pay for a foundry to create the marker, Ball said.

"We would hope that this could be done between now and the next time the snow flies," Ball said.

After his arrest, Beall, 32, was taken to New York City, where he was tried by a military tribunal, and convicted of spying and sabotage. He was hanged on Governor's Island on Feb. 24, 1865.

Although he was a captain in the Confederate Army, Beall was in civilian clothes when he was captured, thus making him a spy eligible for execution, instead of a prisoner of war.

Niagara County Historian Catherine L. Emerson found several contemporary articles about Beall, included a front-page story in the Feb. 15, 1865, edition of the New York Herald.

The article said that Beall, a University of Virginia graduate, was a millionaire before the war and also the heir to a British nobleman's estate.

"Like many others of his misguided countrymen, at the outbreak of the rebellion he espoused the cause of Jeff. Davis, went into the army, was commissioned captain in the Second Virginia infantry, and served under the dashing and intrepid 'Stonewall' Jackson," the reporter wrote.

The New York Tribune reported Feb. 6, 1865, that Beall owned a plantation with 100 slaves.

According to the Herald article, testimony showed that Beall boarded the merchant steamer Philo Parsons at Sandwich, Ont., on Sept. 19, 1864.

While the ship was on its way from Detroit to Sandusky, Ohio, Beall and two colleagues, armed with revolvers and "hand-axes," hijacked the ship, threw some of the freight overboard and robbed the clerk of all the money he had.

That same day, Beall and friends boarded and scuttled a second ship, the Island Queen.

A wire service report in the Lockport Journal for Feb. 27, 1865, said Beall and his team tried to hijack a third ship, the Michigan, in hopes of liberating Confederate prisoners of war held on Johnson's Island in Lake Erie, three miles off Sandusky.

On Dec. 16, 1864, Beall and four other Confederate officers tried to derail the train from Dunkirk to Buffalo by placing objects on the tracks about halfway between the two cities.

Their goal was to rob the American Express safe aboard the train, the New York Tribune reported.

It wasn't reported how Beall got to Niagara Falls that same day to try to enter Canada.

The Amtrak station is located in the former U.S. Custom House, which was opened in 1863 at the American end of Suspension Bridge.

The Whirlpool Rapids Bridge stands on the site of Suspension Bridge, while the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center shares the building with the train station.

