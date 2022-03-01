Capture of Civil War spy and saboteur to be commemorated with marker

Friday, the Niagara Falls City Council passed a resolution of support for the society's application to the William G. Pomeroy Foundation for money to pay for the marker.

The Council's approval also was needed because the city owns the land on which the marker would be installed.

Ball said the impetus for the marker came from Anton Schwartzmueller, an employee of Customs and Border Protection at Niagara Falls. He's also a local history buff and a member of the Railway Historical Society.

If the Pomeroy Foundation accepts the request, it will cut a check to the society that will be large enough to pay for a foundry to create the marker, Ball said.

"We would hope that this could be done between now and the next time the snow flies," Ball said.

After his arrest, Beall, 32, was taken to New York City, where he was tried by a military tribunal, and convicted of spying and sabotage. He was hanged on Governor's Island on Feb. 24, 1865.

Although he was a captain in the Confederate Army, Beall was in civilian clothes when he was captured, thus making him a spy eligible for execution, instead of a prisoner of war.