Capti's reading simplification technology gets a $1 million boost

Capti, a Buffalo-based education technology startup, has received a $1 million boost from the National Science Foundation.

Capti was awarded a Small Business Innovation Research Grant to conduct research and development on accessible reading for students.

It is another step forward for Capti, which relocated to Buffalo from Long Island in 2019. The startup now has four locally based employees and one employee working remotely. The business is based at the University at Buffalo's Downtown Gateway.

The foundation's grant will fund Capti's development of technology that automatically simplifies texts to match students' reading level, said Yevgen Borodin, the company's CEO.

"The funding is restricted to R&D, so we are seeking additional capital to grow our business. The grant has already attracted interest from several investors, and we also hope it will help us win 43North," Borodin said, referring to the local business competition held annually that awards start-up firms funding in an effort to grow and retain businesses in Buffalo.

With so many students reading below grade level, Borodin says Capti's text simplification technology will help struggling readers improve their vocabulary and reading comprehension.