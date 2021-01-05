Capt. Steve Nichols, Buffalo's 'ultimate community officer,' retires

It was the Juneteenth Festival of 2006 in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Steve Nichols, then a lieutenant in the Ferry-Fillmore District of the Buffalo Police Department, had just driven to the park and approached Lenny Lane, leader of the Fathers anti-violence group, when gunfire rang out.
"There's two guys shooting at each other and one guy's running into the crowd shooting," Nichols said.
Nichols got on the hand mic on his shoulder, called the shooting into dispatch, and chased after the man who had just shot into the crowd.
The shooter ran south on Sweeney Street. Nichols looked to the end of the block and saw a car take off.
"I thought I might be slow but there is no way he was that much faster than me," Nichols said.
A man sitting on a nearby porch silently pointed toward a narrow alleyway between two houses. Nichols understood. Alone, he walked into the alley.
"I had my gun out now and my heart's racing and I'm out of breath," Nichols said. "And then I'm thinking to myself: This guy just shot into a crowd of thousands of people. ... If he sticks his head out, I have to shoot him."
He peeked around the corner and saw the man standing there, his hands on his legs, trying to catch his breath. Nichols saw a handgun on the ground. He could have opened fire. In all likelihood, it would have been considered a clean shoot.
But he didn't shoot. Instead, Nichols tackled the young man. He cuffed him and took him into custody.
Nichols would hence become known as the cop who didn't shoot. The moment helped burnish his reputation as a Buffalo police officer who could be trusted, even in neighborhoods where confidence in law enforcement was tenuous at best.
He would go on to make captain and become the heart of the Buffalo Police Department's community engagement efforts and most recently the department's coordinator for an array of community policing programs.
"You go out there on the street now and, you know, everybody knows Capt. Nichols," said Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. "They really do. No matter what part of the city you go to, they know Capt. Nichols."
Last week, Nichols retired after a 23-year-career, much of it dedicated to community policing.
It is a career that might best be remembered for a shot he didn't take, but it began with an ice cream party.
A few years before the incident at Juneteenth, and not long after he had gone from the overnight shift to the afternoon shift at the Ferry-Fillmore District (C-District), Nichols saw an ad for a chance to win an ice cream social.
He thought it could be a fun thing to do for the kids in the neighborhood around C-District, and he wrote the ice cream company a letter. He won and learned that the ice cream would arrive in just a couple of days. But Nichols realized he didn't know how to plan a party.
He asked one of the report technicians at the station, who suggested he go to Lockwood, who at the time was a detective sergeant. Lockwood connected him with the Crucial Center on Moselle Street. People there got the word out and a crowd of children showed up for the party.
"I was impressed," Lockwood recalled. "I didn't know he was into the community like that."
Nichols kept in touch with the Crucial Center organizers and one of them mentioned that they were looking for bikes to give to neighborhood kids. He started a bicycle drive and ended up collecting 100.
"Buffalo is such a wonderful city and people from the whole area started dropping off bikes at all the police stations," Nichols said. He did more drives and would soon collect up to 2,000 at a time.
He soon became involved with the city's Weed and Seed crime-reduction initiative and began working with the city's anti-violence groups: the Back to Basics Ministry, the Stop the Violence Coalition and Fathers.
Then came the 2006 incident at the Juneteenth Festival. At that time, the festival was grappling with a difficult situation. While the festival – a commemoration of the emancipation of people who had been enslaved – was the pride of the Black community, it had become a magnet for gang violence.
The shooting Nichols responded to was just the first one reported that day at the festival. No one was hurt at that one, but later on two people were shot near the park wading pool, according to police reports.
Support Local Journalism
As the 2007 festival drew near, there were worries about how to handle the violence. Attendance had been falling and vendors were nervous about coming.
Nichols reached out to faith-based organizations.
"Well, how about if we come in and help?" Nichols said they suggested. "And we said, 'Great idea.' "
They all met at C-District and came up with a plan. Trusted members of the faith-based groups would walk around the festival. They would call themselves the Peacemakers. The police would be there, too, but only as back-up.
The police "would lay back and we would interact and engage and deflect," said Pastor James Giles of the Back to Basics Ministries.
The idea was that there would be no tolerance for violence.
"We weren't going to tolerate repping a gang. We weren't going to tolerate fights. We weren't going to tolerate weapons," Nichols said.
The Peacemakers, nearly 50 volunteers, would identify known troublemakers and talk to them. If that didn't work, the police would come in and take the youths back to the police station where they would have to sit down with a clergy member. Then they would call their parents to pick them up. That year, they brought in nearly 90 young people who were taken out of the park. Just a handful ended up arrested.
There were no fights that year. It was deemed a successful strategy and has been repeated since. Attendance has grown at the festival from about 25,000 back then to about 65,000 in 2019, Giles said. (The 2020 Juneteenth Festival was held virtually because of the pandemic.)
"The community got confidence that those young boys wouldn't be fighting and threatening," Giles said. "Juneteenth recognized our work. Captain Nichols was in the center of it."
The Peacemakers now get funding from the city and are dispatched to all kinds of events.
Murray Holman, executive director of the Stop the Violence Coalition, said Nichols has gone out of his way to help connect Buffalo's anti-violence groups, whether it is connecting them to other organizations for funding or even just helping flip hot dogs and burgers at a community picnic.
"That's the way community policing should be done, not just here in Buffalo," Holman said.
Nichols eventually became the department's coordinator for all community policing, from overseeing the five districts' community police officers to heading the Neighborhood Engagement Team to re-starting the department's Citizens Academy.
He also has tried to find new ties with the city's new immigrant communities. He recently developed cards for non-English speaking people to carry that identify their language, which they can show to police when they need help.
He also worked with training fellow police officers in community policing strategies and set an example of how to do it well.
"He was the ultimate community police officer," said Capt. Jeff Rinaldo, the department's chief of staff. "He believed in it. He lived it. It shows in the legacy he will leave behind."
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Nichols' work inspired him to start a community prosecution unit, to try to build bridges with communities.
"The public recognizes he's not just there to lock everyone up. He is there to help them," Flynn said.
Last year brought many challenges for Nichols and the department. Community policing is nearly impossible when combined with social distancing. But Nichols managed to spend the last few weeks of his career busy with holiday events, including the annual Shop with a Cop event and multiple turkey and gift giveaways.
The Buffalo Police Department came under scrutiny as protests erupted over the killing of George Floyd and allegations of misconduct in the city.
"Yes, there are problems and yes, things need to be changed, and yes, things need to be fixed," Nichols said.
But he believes the bridges the department has built with the community are still strong and will get stronger in the future.
Nichols won't be slowing down in his retirement. He's working with SUNY Brockport to help transform its criminal justice program into a "community justice program," he said. And Giles and Holman both said they will make sure Nichols remains involved in community programs.
"There's no other officer in uniform that I've ever met to make such an impact," Giles said.
Maki Becker