Capt. Steve Nichols, Buffalo's 'ultimate community officer,' retires

But he didn't shoot. Instead, Nichols tackled the young man. He cuffed him and took him into custody.

Nichols would hence become known as the cop who didn't shoot. The moment helped burnish his reputation as a Buffalo police officer who could be trusted, even in neighborhoods where confidence in law enforcement was tenuous at best.

He would go on to make captain and become the heart of the Buffalo Police Department's community engagement efforts and most recently the department's coordinator for an array of community policing programs.

"You go out there on the street now and, you know, everybody knows Capt. Nichols," said Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. "They really do. No matter what part of the city you go to, they know Capt. Nichols."

Last week, Nichols retired after a 23-year-career, much of it dedicated to community policing.

It is a career that might best be remembered for a shot he didn't take, but it began with an ice cream party.

A few years before the incident at Juneteenth, and not long after he had gone from the overnight shift to the afternoon shift at the Ferry-Fillmore District (C-District), Nichols saw an ad for a chance to win an ice cream social.