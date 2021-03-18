Capacity doubled at Bisons' Sahlen Field, outdoor concert venues set to open

However, the Blue Jays, the Bisons' parent club, who play their first two homestands in Dunedin, Fla., haven't announced what their home schedule will look like starting with the homestand that opens May 14 against Philadelphia.

It's not known whether the Blue Jays will stay in Florida, move to Buffalo or get clearance to play in Ontario. If the Blue Jays move into Sahlen Field at any point, the Bisons would move out because the teams can't share the stadium.

Unlike last summer, New York will allow fans to watch the Blue Jays in person.

"Let's play ball," Cuomo said Thursday at the news briefing attended by New York Yankees and Mets alumni and executives.

The new regulations don't affect the Buffalo Sabres because large indoor venues such as KeyBank Center remain at 10% fan capacity. One difference, however, is the new policy now allows smaller indoor pro sports venues, seating at least 1,500, to open at 10% capacity.

The governor also announced that youth sports teams, effective March 29, can travel statewide for competitions, lifting the geographic restrictions that had been in place.

And, as of April 1, large outdoor venues that seat at least 2,500 people for concerts and other live shows can open at 20% capacity.