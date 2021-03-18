Capacity doubled at Bisons' Sahlen Field, Covid-19 testing rule remains

The state will double the number of fans allowed in to watch the Buffalo Bisons – or, possibly, the Toronto Blue Jays – when the baseball season starts at Sahlen Field.
The attendance boost comes among a number of changes announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday as improving numbers for Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations prompt the state to ease restrictions meant to keep the virus in check.
Effective April 1, professional sports teams that play in an outdoor venue that seats at least 2,500 fans can open at 20% of total capacity, twice the 10% capacity limit announced last month.
In Buffalo, this would raise the number of fans allowed into Sahlen Field to about 3,300.
The Bisons haven't announced ticket sales for the 2021 season given the uncertainty over the schedule. Major League Baseball pushed back the start of the Triple-A season a couple of weeks ago and the Bisons now start here May 4 against the Worcester Red Sox.
However, the Blue Jays, the Bisons' parent club, who play their first two homestands in Dunedin, Fla., haven't announced what their home schedule will look like starting with the homestand that opens May 14 against Philadelphia.
It's not clear whether the Blue Jays will stay in Florida, move to Buffalo or get clearance to play in Ontario. If the Blue Jays move into Sahlen Field at any point, the Bisons would move out because the teams can't share the stadium.
Unlike last summer, New York will allow fans to watch the Blue Jays in person.
"Let's play ball," Cuomo said Thursday at a news briefing attended by New York Yankees and Mets alumni and executives.
The new regulations don't affect the Buffalo Sabres because large indoor venues such as KeyBank Center remain at 10% fan capacity. One difference, however, is the new policy now allows smaller indoor venues, seating at least 1,500, to open at 10% capacity.
Fans still must test negative for Covid-19 and show proof before entering the venue, a rule the state will re-evaluate in mid-May.
The governor announced two other changes: Youth sports teams, effective March 29, can travel statewide for competitions, lifting the geographic restrictions that had been in place. And, effective April 1, large outdoor venues that seat at least 2,500 people for concerts and other live shows can open at 20% capacity.
Cuomo, who is navigating scandals on how his administration reported nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual harassment, did not take questions from reporters. This follows four instances in the past two weeks when the governor held events surrounded by supporters but with no reporters allowed to attend.
News Sports Reporter Mike Harrington contributed to this report.