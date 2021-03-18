Capacity doubled at Bisons' Sahlen Field, Covid-19 testing rule remains

The state will double the number of fans allowed in to watch the Buffalo Bisons – or, possibly, the Toronto Blue Jays – when the baseball season starts at Sahlen Field.

The attendance boost comes among a number of changes announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday as improving numbers for Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations prompt the state to ease restrictions meant to keep the virus in check.

Effective April 1, professional sports teams that play in an outdoor venue that seats at least 2,500 fans can open at 20% of total capacity, twice the 10% capacity limit announced last month.

In Buffalo, this would raise the number of fans allowed into Sahlen Field to about 3,300.

The Bisons haven't announced ticket sales for the 2021 season given the uncertainty over the schedule. Major League Baseball pushed back the start of the Triple-A season a couple of weeks ago and the Bisons now start here May 4 against the Worcester Red Sox.

However, the Blue Jays, the Bisons' parent club, who play their first two homestands in Dunedin, Fla., haven't announced what their home schedule will look like starting with the homestand that opens May 14 against Philadelphia.

