CAO to pay $446K to settle Medicaid overbilling amid statewide protest of 'draconian' audits

The Community Action Organization of Western New York will reimburse New York State nearly a half million dollars for mistakenly adding a weekly charge of $18.16 when billing Medicaid for those in its outpatient chemical dependence services program, according to the New York State Office of Medicaid Inspector General.

"OMIG and Community Action Organization of Western New York have entered into a settlement, in which CAO agrees to pay the state $446,282 to resolve Medicaid overpayments made to the organization," according to a statement Friday from the state office.

An Office of Medicaid Inspector General audit of the CAO's Drug Abuse and Treatment Program consisted of a random sample of 100 claims with Medicaid payments totaling $2,734. The office extrapolated the mistaken charge to all of the program's 271,809 claims over three years and estimated the CAO overcharged the government potentially as much as $992,268.

That kind of extrapolation, among other issues, prompted dozens of health care groups and advocacy groups two weeks ago to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign into law a measure protecting Medicaid providers that make unintentional mistakes.

"For too long, audits conducted by the OMIG have included the use of tactics that fail to take a transparent, or fair and balanced approach to the audit and recovery process," the groups said in an Aug. 15 letter to Hochul. "As a result, providers who have operated in good faith and delivered high quality care to clients, but who may have made human errors in the process, have been punished as if they had intentionally and maliciously defrauded the state."

"One example of OMIG’s draconian audit extrapolation methodology resulted in the imposition of over $7 million in disallowances for only 12 audit findings worth a grand total of $407.90," said Allegra Schorr, president of the Coalition of Medication-Assisted Treatment Providers and Advocates of New York State.

"OMIG’s over-zealous pursuit of recoveries from providers for technical errors" has jeopardized programs battling opioid addiction and the overdose epidemic," she added. "We urge Gov. Hochul to sign this bill into law to provide a long overdue reevaluation of OMIG’s audit process and statutory protections.”

"We are supporting the legislation awaiting the governor’s signature that’s being supported by 46 Medicaid providers and associations aimed at improving the OMIG audit process that ensures fairness and transparency for all parties," CAO of Western New York President and CEO Thomas Kim said in an email to The Buffalo News.

"Though I believe changes to the OMIG process can be helpful to the system overall, I don’t believe a cyclical DART audit that resulted in typical findings based on clerical errors with no staff wrongdoing would be categorized as 'draconian,' " Kim said. ”Though I’ve been briefed about the audit process, the audit and the period covered by the audit was before my time at CAO, and I don’t feel comfortable commenting on the process."

The CAO blamed its Medicaid overbilling on its software vendor, TenEleven Group Inc. of Amherst. The CAO sued TenEleven Group in March, saying in the lawsuit that the vendor "lulled CAO staff into complacency by making false and misleading representations."

The lawsuit sought "not less than $1 million" from TenEleven Group. The nonprofit, which spends millions of state and federal dollars fighting poverty, said in the lawsuit that it spent the improper reimbursements and did not have the money to repay the amount, according to its State Supreme Court lawsuit.

Earlier this month, the CAO discontinued that lawsuit without costs to any party and before TenEleven Group filed any court papers responding to the lawsuit.

"CAO has entered into a confidential settlement agreement with TenEleven and we have no further comment on the matter," Kim said.

TenEleven Group also declined to comment on the discontinued lawsuit.

When the CAO filed the lawsuit, TenEleven Group called it "nothing more than a deflection tactic, seeking to cast blame on a third party for CAO’s own failure to ensure it followed proper billing practices and appropriately handled public funds."

TenEleven Group said it merely provided software to CAO and was not responsible for CAO’s billing, processing, accounting or reporting practices to state and federal agencies.

Most of those receiving services in the Drug Abuse and Treatment Program are enrolled in Medicaid, the federal-state health care insurance program that helps pay for health care for low-income people of any age. When the DART Program clinic provides services to those on Medicaid, it bills Medicaid for reimbursement.

The CAO in 2018 served 642 people in its outpatient opiate treatment clinic, according to its tax filing. The DART clinic conducted 177,252 dispensing visits and 14,883 "clinical episodes of care" that year, and it reported that 78% of those in the program established and maintained abstinence from drug and alcohol use.

In its lawsuit, the CAO said staff at the DART clinic had become aware of "a significant defect" after using TenEleven Group's upgraded software for a period of time. After learning of the $18.16 additional weekly charge, the staff alerted TenEleven Group, according to the lawsuit. Either an error in the software or in the billing submissions protocol appeared to trigger additional payments from Medicaid for which the CAO had not submitted claims for reimbursement. TenEleven Group investigated the source of the overcharges and offered assurances the DART staff was correctly inputting claims information, according to the lawsuit. TenEleven Group told the CAO that it had identified the cause of the defect and addressed it with Medicaid and "repeatedly assured" the CAO that the billing software "was functioning properly" and transmitting accurate information to the eMedNY claims system, according to the lawsuit.

The Office of Medicaid Inspector General audited a random sample of claims from January 2014 through December 2016 submitted by the DART clinic. In all, the program submitted 271,809 claims totaling $7.9 million during the period.

Among the measures in the Legislature-approved bill now before Hochul:

• Prohibiting repeating an audit within the last three years of the same contracts, cost reports, claims, bills or expenditures unless OMIG has new information or good cause to believe the previous audit was erroneous.

• Prohibiting OMIG from making a recovery from a provider based solely on an administrative or technical defect, except where OMIG has informed the provider of the error and has given 30 days to correct it.

• Requiring that OMIG may only use statistically valid extrapolation methods for audits where extrapolation is permitted.

"While all these provisions are essential to finally provide transparency and due process in the OMIG audits of New York providers, the provision which prohibits OMIG from making a recovery based on an administrative or technical defect in procedure or documentation made without intent to falsify or defraud, is critical to afford the provider an opportunity to correct the defect and resubmit the claim," the letter to Hochul said. "In fact, we believe the bill should go farther by also prohibiting the use of extrapolation in these instances, but it was amended due to objections by OMIG to enable its continued use."