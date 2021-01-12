CAO names new CEO to succeed Hare

Community Action Organization of Western New York has hired as its new president and CEO Thomas U. Kim, a former youth pastor and social worker who has led efforts to reform youth incarceration programs in Illinois.
He will replace the agency’s longtime leader, L. Nathan Hare, who is retiring. Hare came under fire in 2018 when a group of board members voted to fire him amid allegations of mismanagement and financial irregularities, which drew the attention of the FBI and state attorney general.
Kim’s life experience growing up in poverty, being raised by a single immigrant mother, stood out to the CAO’s board, the anti-poverty agency said in a statement released Tuesday through a public relations firm.
“We struggled to put food on the table, and my single mother was perpetually stuck in low-income, below-standard-living-wage jobs,” Kim wrote in a statement on the CAO’s website. “To survive, I (and my sister) had to work all through junior high, high school and beyond.”
He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s in social work and an MBA, according to his resume. He served more than a decade in the U.S. Army Reserve and Illinois Army National Guard, including time in Iraq.
Kim has held upper-level positions with psychiatric rehabilitation and treatment centers and served as Illinois' deputy director of the Department of Juvenile Justice until 2014.
He has recently been involved with police oversight and reform groups in New York City and Chicago.