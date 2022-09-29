CAO and NYCLU team up to advise Buffalo Public School parents on suspensions

Advocacy groups gathered Thursday to discuss concerns about the student suspension rate in Buffalo Public Schools.

So far this academic year in city schools, there have already been more than 200 suspensions in less than a month, said Samuel L. Radford III, of the Community Action Organization of Western New York.

And more than 20% of the suspensions occur at one school, McKinley High School, Radford said.

A December 2018 report found that the district suspends students at a higher rate than any of the large urban districts in New York State and that Black students in Buffalo are more than twice as likely to be suspended than their white classmates.

State probes suspensions, access to advanced courses in Buffalo public schools The New York State Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into whether Buffalo Public Schools students are being disciplined differently based on race and ethnicity and if all students receive equal access to advanced courses or to the district’s gifted and talented programs. The office’s Civil Rights Bureau sent a letter last month notifying district officials of the

Parents and students are not often apprised of their rights when it comes to suspension, said Johanna Miller, a lawyer with the New York Civil Liberties Union, which sponsored a town hall meeting along with CAO. Attendees were encouraged to discuss alternatives to suspension or share specific cases in which they believe their child was unfairly suspended with a lawyer.

Miller – a policy expert on student privacy rights and civil liberties issues, such as the school-to-prison pipeline – offered a presentation outlining the rights of students who are suspended.

"We're always looking for those opportunities to keep kids in the classroom, and not cut off those sources of support, particularly for those kids that may be struggling with substances or mental health challenges. Those are the kids who need to be in school the most," Miller said while meeting with reporters before Thursday night's presentation. About 50 people attended the session in the Northland Workforce Training Center on Northland Avenue.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The State Attorney General's Office opened an investigation into whether Buffalo Public Schools students are disciplined differently based on race and ethnicity in January 2020.

The Attorney General's Office also is investigating if all students receive equal access to advanced courses or to the district's gifted and talented programs.

At-Large Board Member Larry Scott said in a press release Thursday that the district has made "significant investment in trauma informed-care, restorative practices, culturally and linguistically responsive initiatives and social-emotional learning." The district also hired additional mental health staff and there are numerous community-based organizations working with schools, students and families, he said.

Radford disputed Scott's claims.

"This is the reason why it's so important to have the NYCLU here, because Larry Scott, as a school board member, can say that and it's not necessarily true," Radford said.

He said suspensions may be down from last year, but that is because they were at an all-time high after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"So it may be lower, but that's not the point. The point is it's too high. We're suspending kids. So we don't want to allow the conversation to get shifted to the number as if one suspension too many or one suspension that we could have handled differently, shouldn't have been handled that way," said Radford.

"What we're saying is that Buffalo has the highest suspension rate in New York State. They've historically had the highest suspension rate in New York State and we've got to do something to actually keep kids in the classroom, get them educated, get them to be able to read, write and do math on grade level, whether they're college or career ready. Suspending them en masse is not doing it. It hasn't worked up until now and what we want to go in the other direction," he added.

Organizers of the forum said they are concerned about the denial of educational opportunities in Buffalo.