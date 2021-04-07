Canisius High School plans expansion of athletic complex in West Seneca

Canisius High School is continuing the development of its athletic complex in West Seneca, with plans to add varsity and junior varsity baseball fields and a grass practice field for three other sports to the Clinton Street facility.
The private Buffalo high school – located at 1180 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo – wants to spend $3 million on the third phase of the buildout at the Robert J. Stransky Memorial Athletic Complex. It's part of the school's effort to raise the sports experience for its students.
The complex – which is owned by Canisius – currently includes an artificial turf football field, a track, field event facilities, locker room and concessions buildings and a parking lot.
The new project, which will be privately financed, calls for adding a varsity baseball diamond, with a synthetic turf in both the infield and the outfield. It would also feature a batting and pitching tunnel and two sets of bleacher seating for 200 spectators.
The junior varsity baseball diamond would have synthetic turf for the infield but grass for the outfield.
A separate natural grass practice field would be built for soccer, rugby and lacrosse. Another flat area will be prepared for tennis courts as part of a potential future project.
The project will be reviewed by the West Seneca Planning Board on April 8. If approved, construction would begin in September and finish by year-end.
A new Royal Car Wash
Also in West Seneca, Daniele Family Cos. of Rochester and its Royal Car Wash Holdings are proposing their fifth automated car wash location in the area and the second in that town, on property owned by Aebly & Associates and occupied by a Sunoco gas station and four other structures at Union and Center roads.
It would use water-saving features that cut down on usage by 40% compared to the typical car wash, and will also include vacuum stations, according to Barclay Damon attorney Corey A. Auerbach, representing the companies.
Designs by Passero Associates of Rochester call for a 4,096-square-foot Colonial-style brick structure fronting on Union. The facility would sit on 1.06 acres at 1465 and 1471 Union and 798 Center.
Daniele and Royal are seeking a rezoning for most of the site, as well as a special-use permit and site plan approval from the town.
Lancaster projects on tap
- The Lancaster Planning Board is reviewing a proposal by Rolite Manufacturing to erect a 6,000-square-foot storage building addition for Rolite at 10 Wendling Court for manufacturing use.
- A proposal by the Rock Child Care Center to install a gross-motor playground for children attending the Rock at Children's Kastle Child Care Center at 3970 Walden Ave.
- A proposal by Pavement Road Storage Facility to construct two one-story storage buildings, totaling 26,000 square feet, on a 1.76-acre vacant parcel on the east side of Pavement Road at Pleasant View Drive.
New Hamburg subdivision
- In Hamburg David Manko wants preliminary plan approval for a 67-lot subdivision on the west side of Parker Road.
- JSEK Hamburg is seeking a special-use permit and site plan approval for a car wash facility on vacant land northeast of 4484 Southwestern Blvd.
- The Town Planning Board also is considering a pair of additions by Switzer Precision Crafted Metal to its existing building at 4020 Jeffrey Blvd. – one for 17,022 square feet and one for 1,159 square feet.
- Broadway Group's application for site plan approval of a Dollar General store on vacant land east of 4050 Southwestern Blvd. This is Broadway Group's second such project locally.
- A 15,373-square-foot building to be constructed on vacant land at 5139 Southwestern Blvd., for Odor Stop.
- The panel will also review a site plan for a 6,791-square-foot office and warehouse building for Apollo Concrete Coatings, to be located on vacant land on the south side of Riley Boulevard, north of Southwestern Boulevard.
- Glenn Wetzl is asking for vacant land on the south side of Big Tree Road to be rezoned from commercial to residential.