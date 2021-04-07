Canisius High School plans expansion of athletic complex in West Seneca

Canisius High School is continuing the development of its athletic complex in West Seneca, with plans to add varsity and junior varsity baseball fields and a grass practice field for three other sports to the Clinton Street facility.

The private Buffalo high school – located at 1180 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo – wants to spend $3 million on the third phase of the buildout at the Robert J. Stransky Memorial Athletic Complex. It's part of the school's effort to raise the sports experience for its students.

The complex – which is owned by Canisius – currently includes an artificial turf football field, a track, field event facilities, locker room and concessions buildings and a parking lot.

The new project, which will be privately financed, calls for adding a varsity baseball diamond, with a synthetic turf in both the infield and the outfield. It would also feature a batting and pitching tunnel and two sets of bleacher seating for 200 spectators.

The junior varsity baseball diamond would have synthetic turf for the infield but grass for the outfield.

A separate natural grass practice field would be built for soccer, rugby and lacrosse. Another flat area will be prepared for tennis courts as part of a potential future project.