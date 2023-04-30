Instead of spending his summer break working an internship or hanging with friends, Lucas Beyer will be biking 5,000 miles across the country.

And along the way, he and his nonprofit, CycleService, will donate 200 bikes to kids in need across four cities.

Beyer, a student at Boston College, teamed up with fellow Canisius High School graduate Seamus Galvin to start CycleService with the goal of promoting mental wellness and fostering independence by giving bikes to children in need.

Galvin, who is preparing to graduate from Hobart College, will not join Beyer on his 89-day, cross-country ride. But he and Beyer have spent the past year working closely to plan the trip and secure bike donations.

Beyer will be joined on his ride by a friend from Oregon, Bryce Rollins. The pair will start their journey May 29 in Yorktown, Va.

Along the way, they will stop in Knoxville, Tenn., Colorado Spring, Colo., and Ventura, Calif. From there, they will fly back to Western New York and end the ride by biking from Rochester into Buffalo.

In each city, CycleService will partner with a local organization to host a bike giveaway event, packed with bike safety education and maintenance and providing an opportunity to ride alongside the CycleService team.

"We could have flown or drove to each of these events. But we've partnered with these different cycling clubs in each city, who are already doing good," Beyer said.

"The act of cycling across the country while we're hosting these events is the ultimate act of commitment to express how much we care about this, but more importantly, raise money for all the people we partnered with," he added.

Beyer and Galvin have partnered with two major brands to make their goal possible. Schwinn is donating all the bikes, and outdoor clothing brand Patagonia is hosting the event in Ventura.

The two said they reached out to more than 100 bikes companies across the U.S. and Europe and made dozens of cold calls to Patagonia before securing the sponsorships.

All the funds raised during their ride and at the events will go to the four nonprofits that CycleService partnered with in each city. In Buffalo, CycleService had partnered with Slow Roll Buffalo, a local organization that connects people, places and causes by bicycle.

Along the ride, the CycleService team will document their journey on social media. Beyer and Rollins will spend their days biking and nights camping under the stars. Everything they need for their 89-day journey, like food and camping equipment, they will carry with them on their bikes.

The pair are following an established transcontinental trail the team modified to pass through the partner cities.

Beyer and Rollins are not the first people to bike across the country. But they may be the first to host bike giveaway events along the way, Beyer said.

"It's taken an immense amount of planning to be able to pinpoint when we're going to be in town for each of these events and make sure that everything lines up so we can get there on that day," Beyer said.

Beyer and Galvin don't yet know exactly what the future holds for CycleService. They want to continue the nonprofit's mission but know they can't bike across the country every summer, Beyer said.

"Although the bike trip in itself is a really big feat, from the beginning it's always been about providing bikes to underprivileged youth," Galvin said. "That's been the main motivation. It was always how can we give away bikes in an inspirational way and kind of drum up the most attention about it."

CycleService is accepting donations online at cycleservice.org.