Daniel T. Warren first went to court in 2007 to stop the then-proposed Canisius High School athletic complex in West Seneca.

Today, Warren is challenging the expansion of the Robert J. Stransky Memorial Athletic Complex with two baseball diamonds, dugouts and a press box, even though Canisius teams have been playing on the fields this spring.

His position has not changed much.

Warren argued 16 years ago that the athletic field and a one-story storage building were not school-related properties and should not be built in a residential zone. He also maintained that state environmental laws were violated.

"I don't see any educational use on that land. It's all recreational, and that was my position, that is my position," said Warren, who lives on Indian Church Road, about 2,500 feet from the athletic complex.

The Appellate Division of State Supreme Court sided with the town and Canisius, but that has not stopped Warren from filing at least four other challenges in State Supreme Court. He has filed several appeals, with two still outstanding. One challenges what documents are included in the other appeal.

"It's tough to keep them all on track," West Seneca Town Attorney Christopher Trapp said. "I'm in front of my fourth judge on multiple cases."

Even Warren said "I lost count," when asked how many challenges he had filed.

Warren had some success when State Supreme Court Justice Donna M. Siwek agreed with him last year that the town did not follow the proper environmental procedure and sent the baseball expansion plans back to the Planning Board. But no judge has halted construction of the fields.

The Planning Board reconducted and approved the required environmental review in June, which allowed the expansion to take place.

Warren hopes that if the court does not require the fields to be removed, it might require additional water mitigation work to improve drainage.

He also maintains that the only way athletic fields are allowed as an accessory use to a school in a residential area is when there is a school on the property and the principle use is for education.

"Here, all we have are athletic fields," he said.

Edward C. Cosgrove, the attorney for Canisius, said the school can establish in court that athletics and education are intertwined, and youth need both parts for a well-rounded education.

"One should also spend time physically and learn the virtues of loyalty and teamsmanship and grace and friendship that one learns in athletics," Cosgrove said. "Education and athletics are important to the development of everyone, as music is, as the arts are, as learning to read, write and count."

The $3 million Coppola Family Field with the new diamonds was dedicated May 3. The athletic complex at 2885 Clinton St. also has a three-sport synthetic turf field, a locker room, a concessions building and a parking lot.

Canisius created the complex to centralize its sports facilities because there is not enough room on its Delaware Avenue campus.

Warren improved drainage on his property on Indian Church Road, which is on the opposite side of Buffalo Creek from the athletic complex, but he is concerned that further development at the athletic complex could impact drainage on his property and cause more flooding in the Lexington Green neighborhood.

This is not the first issue that Warren, 56, has litigated pro se, on his own behalf without an attorney.

He has sued former Gov. George Pataki, former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra and the West Seneca Town Board.

He filed a lawsuit in 2011 calling for the removal of the town's supervisor and comptroller for "maladministration and misconduct" relating to town finances and politics. He challenged the downsizing of the Town Board in 2009.

He proved in court that Erie County government officials violated the state's Open Meetings Law by holding closed-door budget sessions in the midst of the county government's fiscal crisis in December 2004 and February 2005.

Warren was honored by the New York Press Association with its First Amendment Award for 2006.

He's not bad with petitions, either, leading the successful effort to increase the size of the Town Board and forcing a public vote on borrowing money for the library and community center, which required the Town Board to rescind the borrowing and finance the project in a different manner. He also challenged the 2020 school election.

A graduate of South Park High School, Warren recently earned a bachelor's degree from Southern New Hampshire University in computer information technology. He is an information technology specialist for the state Insurance Fund.

He said he would like to go to law school, and if he is successful, "I would prefer to represent the citizens in issues like this."

"I complement, sometimes, his good skills, except that I hope sometimes he has a chance, since he spends so much time being the opposing lawyer in all these efforts, I would wish that sometimes he would go to a football, basketball, baseball game or play golf," Cosgrove said.

The next court appearance is scheduled June 7.