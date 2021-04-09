 Skip to main content
Canisius College to present an evening of works by Yeats
The Canisius College Contemporary Writers Series will present the 17th annual Hassett Reading, "Yeats Now," at 7 p.m. April 27.

The program will include the works of Irish poet William Butler Yeats, and feature Class of 1964 alumnus Joseph Hassett, who holds a doctorate in Anglo-Irish literature from University College Dublin. It also will include as participants Vincent O’Neill, artistic director of the Irish Classical Theatre; Mary Ramsey, lead singer-songwriter for the Jamestown-based 10,000 Maniacs rock band; and Daniel Mulhall, Ireland’s ambassador to the United States.

Members of the Canisius College community will have the option to take part in limited in-person seating at the Montante Culture Center. Others who seek to attend the event are invited to join in virtually.

