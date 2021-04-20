Canisius College sued for allegedly allowing 'male athletes to prey on female athletes'

Three former Canisius College students have sued the college's cross-country and track coach, among others, saying their running careers were derailed by "an environment that allowed male athletes to prey on female athletes."
The three women also sued a student athlete formerly on the men's team, accusing him of sexually assaulting each of them between 2016 and 2018.
One of the women said she was sexually assaulted before she attended her first college class or competed in her first collegiate race during the fall semester of her freshman year, according to the lawsuit. Another of the women was 17 years old when she was raped, according to the lawsuit.
Men and women on the team had one head coach, Nate Huckle, and they practiced and trained together, the women said in their federal lawsuit.
Upperclassmen would give and buy drinks for freshmen female athletes to get them intoxicated in the hope of taking advantage of them once the females were too intoxicated to consent, according to the federal lawsuit filed Monday. Older male students would also get female athletes high on marijuana so that they could have sex with them, a practice the men called "smoking a girl up," according to the lawsuit.
"This was a feature of the general male culture on the cross-country/track and field team," according to the lawsuit.
Some male athletes who had graduated "would stick around and prey on new freshmen athletes at team parties," according to the lawsuit.
Two of the women who sued, and other female athletes on the team, repeatedly complained to Huckle about the male athlete's "despicable, predatory sexual misconduct toward other female team members, often at off-campus sanctioned team parties," according to the lawsuit.
But Huckle made it known that he expected female athletes to attend these parties, according to the lawsuit. Huckle chastised two of the women for refusing to attend the parties, even after both had been assaulted by the male athlete, they said in their lawsuit.
In a statement Tuesday, Canisius College said it had "promptly investigated" the allegations about the team's culture and the actions of Huckle. "The allegations made against the coach with respect to his alleged bias or favoritism of certain student athletes over others were found to be completely lacking in merit," according to the college's statement.
Canisius College said it would respond in detail to the allegations in the lawsuit in due course but denied that it did not respond swiftly and effectively to the claims of sexual assault and discrimination.
"The key conduct concerns complained of in this lawsuit, when first brought to the college’s attention as part of internal complaints lodged back in 2018, were promptly and thoroughly investigated and adjudicated under applicable college policies," according to the college's statement.
The college said federal student privacy laws prevent it from responding publicly in detail to the allegations at this time "but the college is confident that it took all appropriate steps under its policies and applicable law and that it properly respected the rights of all student participants in the process."
"Canisius prides itself on its commitment to its Catholic, Jesuit identity and strives to reflect that in all of its policies and practices," the statement continued. "To the extent that this complaint alleges conduct to the contrary in the handling of these matters or in its dealings with the three plaintiffs, the college denies those allegations and believes the facts will prove out the college’s position."
The legal team for the women sought the court's permission to keep their identities anonymous and file their identifying information with the court under seal.
The women have been severely traumatized by what happened, according to co-counsels Brian M. Melber, Lindy Korn and Catherine McCulle.
"They continue to suffer from mental and emotional anguish," according to the lawyers' filing with the court. "Publicly revealing the plaintiffs' identities in the course of this litigation would be extremely harmful to their well-being, and could expose them to public ridicule given the nature of the sexual assault addressed in this action."
Each of the women resigned from team.
To keep their scholarships after their resignations, two signed agreements which required them to perform service in lieu of participating on the team. Under those agreements, they were required to do laundry for all the other sports teams. While working there, they saw their former teammates, and one worked during the cross country/track and field teams' practice, according to the lawsuit.
Two of the three eventually transferred to other colleges. The other graduated.
One of the women said she reported being sexually assaulted by the male athlete in his dorm room after an off-campus team party in August 2016. She said she reported the assault to an assistant coach in September 2017. The assistant coach reported the assault to the then-Title IX coordinator for the college. The assistant coach also reported it an associate athletic director, according to the lawsuit. The assistant coach spoke with the associate athletic director more than once about the issues in the cross-country/track and field team, and with that administrator's replacement in the spring of 2018, according to the lawsuit.
Huckle also reported these reports of sexual assault and other conduct by the male athlete to one or more members of the college administration, according to the lawsuit.'
In March 2018, one of the women and another female team member met with Huckle to report and complain again about the conduct of the male athlete. Huckle suggested they make the women coming into the team as freshmen in the fall of 2018 aware of their concerns, according to the lawsuit. But in May 2018, Huckle held an end-of-the-year meeting with only the female team members and told them not to say anything about the male athlete's conduct to the incoming freshmen women, but instead to let them make up their own minds, according to the lawsuit.
One of the women filing suit was one of those incoming freshmen women in fall of 2018.
She alleges she was raped by the male athlete in August 2018 at an off-campus team party.
"These were the same parties Huckle expected and demanded women on the team attend, at the risk of not being seen as a team player if they failed to do so," according to the lawsuit.
The alleged 2018 rape would never have happened had the college properly dealt with the male athlete, and the woman should have been warned about him and his behavior that was tolerated and condoned the previous seasons, according to the lawsuit.