Canisius College sued for allegedly allowing 'male athletes to prey on female athletes'

Each of the women resigned from team.

To keep their scholarships after their resignations, two signed agreements which required them to perform service in lieu of participating on the team. Under those agreements, they were required to do laundry for all the other sports teams. While working there, they saw their former teammates, and one worked during the cross­ country/track and field teams' practice, according to the lawsuit.

Two of the three eventually transferred to other colleges. The other graduated.

One of the women said she reported being sexually assaulted by the male athlete in his dorm room after an off-campus team party in August 2016. She said she reported the assault to an assistant coach in September 2017. The assistant coach reported the assault to the then-Title IX coordinator for the college. The assistant coach also reported it an associate athletic director, according to the lawsuit. The assistant coach spoke with the associate athletic director more than once about the issues in the cross-country/track and field team, and with that administrator's replacement in the spring of 2018, according to the lawsuit.

Huckle also reported these reports of sexual assault and other conduct by the male athlete to one or more members of the college administration, according to the lawsuit.'