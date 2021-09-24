Canisius College staff, students must get Covid-19 vaccine

Canisius College will require all faculty, staff and students to get the Covid-19 vaccine, President John J. Hurley announced Friday in an email to the campus community obtained by The Buffalo News.

Hurley consulted the college's Faculty Senate and its Board of Trustees on the new vaccine policy, which he said was driven by the Delta variant's spread, particularly breakthrough cases, and the low number of students who have provided proof of vaccination.

"To protect the entire campus and ensure that in-person learning on the campus can continue, we must change our approach," Hurley wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

All full- and part-time faculty and staff must submit proof of full vaccination by Nov. 22 through an electronic portal opening Oct. 4. Employees can request a medical or religious exemption and, if that's granted, must take part in weekly Covid-19 testing.

Students must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18, the start of the spring semester, and they also may request a medical or religious exemption.

Hurley pledged to release further details on the policy going forward.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.