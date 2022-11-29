Canisius basketball transfer pleads guilty to weapons charges

A basketball recruit transferring to Canisius College earlier this year to play for the Golden Griffins pleaded guilty Monday to weapons charges in State Supreme Court.

Sarion McGee, 23, faces up to seven years in prison at his sentencing hearing Feb. 3, 2023.

McGee's legal troubles began at 10 p.m. June 12 when college security officers spotted a magazine from a handgun on the front passenger seat of his automobile. The officers were making a routine check of parking tags on vehicles near the Koessler Athletic Center on Main Street. When confronted about the magazine, McGee was also found in possession of two loaded, illegal handguns inside a fanny pack.

McGee was released on $100,000 bail.

Canisius Athletic Director Bill Maher announced the day after McGee's arrest that he would not play for Canisius due to the gravity of the weapons charges.

During McGee’s initial hearing in Buffalo City Court, his lawyer, Michael Seibert, told reporters the guns were legally registered in Wisconsin and were in the basketball player's car, along with many of his personal belongings, as he was moving from his hometown of Milwaukee to Buffalo to join the Canisius men’s basketball program.

McGee had signed a national letter of intent to join the Golden Griffins as a transfer from John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill. He also played at Grambling State University in Louisiana during the 2020-21 season. Canisius' athletic department announced McGee's signing at the end of April.

Maher said Canisius’ coaching staff did its due diligence in recruiting McGee to the program, and that signing the letter of intent to join a program was contingent upon admission to the college.

“The coaching staff felt comfortable with Sarion and with his mother,” Maher said at the time. “The narrative right now is not reflective of our experience with Sarion and the young man they got to know.”

News sports reporter Rachel Lenzi contributed to this article.