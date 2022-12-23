Candlelight and blanket forts: Tonawanda residents cope with power outage

About 90 National Grid customers in a small slice of the Town of Tonawanda lost power at 11:15 a.m. Friday. They were among more than 30,000 across Western New York who had lost power in the first hours of the blizzard.

The outage covered parts of Fayette and Wendover avenues and was so localized that people living on the opposite sides of those streets were unaffected.

Jim Koller, a retired Niagara Mohawk employee who lives on Fayette with his wife, Sue, said they’ve been through this before with the blizzards of 1977 and 1985 and the October Storm in 2006.

“It always happens to our block,” Koller said.

During the October Storm, he recalled neighbors without power running extension cords across Fayette to the homes that still had power.

This week, he said, the couple had collected batteries and candles to make sure they would be ready for the blizzard.

They don’t have a gas stove.

“We’ll be eating cold sandwiches for a day or two,” Koller said.

But he said he wasn’t too worried about the outage lasting into Friday evening.

“I don’t mind the dark,” he said. “I’ll read by candlelight, like Lincoln.”

Lisa Schultz, another Fayette resident, said the power went out just as she was about to put cookies into the oven.

Since then, she and her son, Pierce Emerson, who is 7, have used Play-Doh, played board games and built a blanket fort.

“And it’s only one o’clock,” she said with a laugh.

In her six years living on the street, Schultz said she hadn’t lost power yet. So she wasn’t too worried about it happening this weekend.

She had gathered up flashlights and batteries and made sure they had enough clean blankets. And she was glad she turned the heat up Friday morning higher than normal.

She said they can handle a few more hours without power without too much difficulty.

“I’m not looking forward to when the sun goes down,” Schultz said.

As of 3:30 p.m., no crew had been assigned to the outage, according to National Grid.