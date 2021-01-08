Cancer survivor's artwork lands on a national calendar cover

For Maxian, 58, of Pendleton, her work “Beautiful Survivor” marks the latest chapter in an unexpected life that began in 2009, when she was diagnosed with a form of cancer that struck an estimated 21,750 women last year in the U.S.

Her oncologist told her told she had a 20% chance of living five years.

Three years later, she founded the Ovarian Cancer Project, designed to raise awareness about ovarian and other gynecologic cancers, as well support women diagnosed with those conditions and their loved ones.

Symptoms for ovarian cancer include bloating, abdominal pain and urinary frequency.

“These symptoms mimic other things,” Maxian said, and often lead to cancer discoveries in later stages.

“I can't tell you how many women get diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome, or women who have their gallbladder out and six months later are diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” she said. “Or women who are complaining about reflux and have an endoscopy. That was my story.”

Genetics also can play a role. Maxian learned after her diagnosis that she has the BRCA1 gene mutation, which raises the risks for several forms of cancer, most markedly of the breast, ovaries and prostate. Her mutation came from her father, she said.