Cancer survivor's artwork lands on a national calendar cover

Kathleen Maxian took painting lessons after she was diagnosed 11 years ago with ovarian cancer. Along the way, she became intrigued by a series of photos of a breast cancer survivor taken during a key stage in her cancer journey.
“After your initial treatment, there is an incredible time of health and wellness, and a hope that this cancer doesn't come back,” said Maxian, president of the Ovarian Cancer Project. “I think that's what this woman was trying to capture in her photo shoot.”
Last fall, Maxian remembered a photo of the woman poised, bare shouldered, and wearing a spray of flowers on her head. She used brushes and watercolors to create a likeness. Her artwork adorns the cover of the 2021 calendar published at curetoday.com, a leading multimedia outlet focused on research and education for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers.
It was among a dozen pieces of art that Cure staff members judged from 121 entries for its second annual calendar designed to represent “the beauty and creativity that can be found in the cancer experience.”
For Maxian, 58, of Pendleton, her work “Beautiful Survivor” marks the latest chapter in an unexpected life that began in 2009, when she was diagnosed with a form of cancer that struck an estimated 21,750 women last year in the U.S.
Her oncologist told her told she had a 20% chance of living five years.
Three years later, she founded the Ovarian Cancer Project, designed to raise awareness about ovarian and other gynecologic cancers, as well support women diagnosed with those conditions and their loved ones.
Symptoms for ovarian cancer include bloating, abdominal pain and urinary frequency.
“These symptoms mimic other things,” Maxian said, and often lead to cancer discoveries in later stages.
“I can't tell you how many women get diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome, or women who have their gallbladder out and six months later are diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” she said. “Or women who are complaining about reflux and have an endoscopy. That was my story.”
Genetics also can play a role. Maxian learned after her diagnosis that she has the BRCA1 gene mutation, which raises the risks for several forms of cancer, most markedly of the breast, ovaries and prostate. Her mutation came from her father, she said.
The pandemic forced the Ovarian Cancer Project to go online with its Saturday morning support group for those going through treatment for the first time, and its smaller Tuesday morning group for those whose cancer recurs. Maxian, whose cancer returned twice but whose screenings the last eight years have found no evidence of disease, leads the latter group.
“Now we're seeing women who are able to just sit on their sofa, in their pajamas, and participate,” Maxian said, “so it's been a really good thing for us.”
The pandemic has further complicated care for all cancer patients, including those the project helps support.
“We have women who can't even go out and do their bucket list right now because they're so afraid of getting Covid,” Maxian said Monday. “They’ve had surgeries delayed, treatment delays. There's a woman who had to be at the hospital at 6 o'clock this morning for surgery and her husband was going to have to drop her off. He can't be there. He's going to pick her up three days from now.”
She hopes the new calendar, and the role all cancer support groups play, will help others fighting the disease to learn more about improved treatments – and know they are not alone.
If it also inspires some to take up art along the way, that works for her, too.
“When I'm painting,” she said, “I'm not thinking about anything but what I'm painting.”
