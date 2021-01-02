Cancer patient awarded $1.95M in VA lawsuit: 'They were doctors. I took their word'

Culhane sued the U.S. government in 2017 over his care at the Buffalo VA Medical Center, which his lawyers described as a "total system failure" that included misinterpreted scan results and a lack of follow-up that would have diagnosed his cancer sooner. A federal judge Monday awarded him and his wife, Carol Culhane, $1.95 million, mostly for pain and suffering.

"They were doctors. I took their word," said Culhane. "They said there wasn't anything to worry about."

Now he always worries.

"I think about it every day," said Culhane, 76, who served as a Marine in Vietnam. "If they had caught this thing early, it's a 93% cure rate. Now they tell me I have a 50/50 chance of it coming back. Every time I get a pain somewhere, I wonder what it is. Is it coming back?"

In her decision, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford called it an undisputed fact that the abnormal enlargement of Culhane’s left cervical lymph node, clearly visible on the September 2013 neck CT scan, was not identified and acted upon when it should have been. The diagnosis and treatment of his throat cancer was delayed by 20 months, she wrote.

The matter in dispute in Culhane's lawsuit was whether the 20-month delay caused the recurrence in Culhane’s throat cancer necessitating surgery in 2017.