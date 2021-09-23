Canalside's merry-go-round draws raves from nation's carousel enthusiasts

They came. They marveled. And they went for a ride.

Over 100 National Carousel Association members from across the nation on Thursday ventured to Buffalo to see the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside. They raved about the rare, park-style menagerie carousel that was built in 1924 in North Tonawanda and recently restored after a yearslong effort by local volunteers and others.

“I think it’s spectacular,” said John Caruso of Brooklyn. “We’ve been waiting to see it ever since we found out about the restoration.”

The association's 2021 convention in Rochester began Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

On their first travel day, the itinerary includes the Canalside attraction, Olcott Beach Carousel Park and the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda. Visits to carousels in Syracuse, Rochester and Elmira are on the group's itinerary for Friday and Saturday.

“It’s beautiful.” Jean Bennett of Irvine, Calif., said of the Canalside carousel. “This is the one people came to this convention to see.”

The rare three-row, park-style carousel was manufactured in North Tonawanda, back when the city was among the nation's handful of leading carousel manufacturers.