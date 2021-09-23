Canalside's merry-go-round draws raves from nation's carousel enthusiasts

They came. They marveled. And they went for a ride.
Over 100 National Carousel Association members from across the nation on Thursday ventured to Buffalo to see the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside. They raved about the rare, park-style menagerie carousel that was built in 1924 in North Tonawanda and recently restored after a yearslong effort by local volunteers and others.
“I think it’s spectacular,” said John Caruso of Brooklyn. “We’ve been waiting to see it ever since we found out about the restoration.”
The association's 2021 convention in Rochester began Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
On their first travel day, the itinerary includes the Canalside attraction, Olcott Beach Carousel Park and the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda. Visits to carousels in Syracuse, Rochester and Elmira are on the group's itinerary for Friday and Saturday.
“It’s beautiful.” Jean Bennett of Irvine, Calif., said of the Canalside carousel. “This is the one people came to this convention to see.”
The rare three-row, park-style carousel was manufactured in North Tonawanda, back when the city was among the nation's handful of leading carousel manufacturers.
Only about 20 models were produced by Herschell-Spillman or the Spillman Engineering Corp., which manufactured the Buffalo Heritage Carousel, and it's just the ninth menagerie carousel in operation nationally, according to Laurie Hauer-LaDuca, Buffalo Heritage Carousel's president.
The carousel has a herd of 27 horses, plus a deer, lion, tiger, giraffe, ostrich, mule and sea dragon. There are three chariots: one with carved dancing goddesses; a custom-carved, handicapped-accessible Erie Canal boat; and a replica of the original rocking gondolier.
Italian immigrant Domenick De Angelis purchased the carousel in 1924 and operated it in two locations south of Boston, Mass., until his death in 1952. It continued in use until 1954, when it went into storage.
The carousel recorded 74,000 rides from May 28, when the carousel opened in its wooden roundhouse, to Labor Day.
