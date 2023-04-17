A Brooklyn developer was selected Monday to build hundreds of residences, along with commercial storefronts, where Memorial Auditorium once stood.

The groundbreaking at Canalside is expected to occur in early 2025, with a phased construction expected to be completed in 2027, said Steven Ranalli, president of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.

Pennrose, which specializes in affordable and mixed-income housing, was chosen for the area known as the North Aud Block over two other developers, including Douglas Development. The project calls for 367 residences, roughly half of them affordable units.

The height of two buildings on the other side of the replica canals from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Explore & More Children's Museum will be four to five stories. Two to three buildings behind them, toward the Niagara Thruway and Seneca One tower, will stand 10 to 14 stories tall.

The block is bounded by Lower Terrace to the north, Main Street to the east, the canals to the south and Commercial and Pearl streets to the west.

Renderings that show the massing and design of the buildings make it appear as though more buildings are present.

An estimated 1,000 workers will be needed to build the project, which will create an expected 122 full-time jobs.

"We are extremely excited about the development team, and even more excited that the long process for replacing Memorial Auditorium has finally come to fruition," Ranalli said.

Memorial Auditorium, a former concert venue and home of the Buffalo Sabres, closed in 1996 and was demolished in 2009.

"We are really excited that Pennrose maxed out the development," Ranalli said, referring to the height and number of residences planned, which surpassed the number suggested when the waterfront agency sent out its request in May for proposals for the nearly 2-acre site.

The project reestablishes the historic Lloyd and Commercial streets and calls for the building of a pedestrian-friendly public piazza.

All 360 parking spaces will be on two levels of underground parking.

The Pennrose renderings present a more contemporary look than what had been proposed by Happy People, Happy Places, an architectural consultant from the Netherlands. The materials are stone, brick and glass.

"We want a truly organic feel to the place," Ranalli said. "We don't want it to feel like Disneyland, where everything is overly contrived. We are trying to re-create and bring back the feel of the Canal District, without it feeling fake."

The development isn't beginning sooner, Ranalli said, because Pennrose's applications for affordable housing tax credits and other economic incentives will likely take them well into 2024 to confirm financing for the project.

Pennrose is teaming up with MSquared, a women-owned business out of New York City, and the Western Economic Development Initiative in Buffalo, which has operated the culturally diverse West Side Bazaar and will help fill out the first-floor commercial spaces.

The State of New York will spend $10 million on developing the historic-looking streets and on public amenities.

The project also includes the four-story brick Gateway building, a brick masonry building with a stone base. Construction is expected to break ground in June, with an opening planned for January 2025. The building will house an information center, bathrooms, security office and Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. offices and space for operations and maintenance.

Outer Harbor project languishes

The selection of Pennrose as developer of the $160 million project comes as another waterfront project – this one to revive the Terminal A Building on the Outer Harbor for residences or other uses – failed to interest a developer.

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. had high hopes for Terminal A, the behemoth structure toward the southern end of the Outer Harbor, near where a new amphitheater is being built.

At Gov. Kathy Hochul's direction, the waterfront agency last December issued a request for proposals from experienced real estate developers interested in buying and developing the vacant 523,000-square-foot building at 901 Fuhrmann Blvd., along with three small adjacent buildings, all north of Sun Life Marinas and Buffalo Harbor State Park.

The search process brought 15 interested parties from Toronto, New York City, Miami and Pittsburgh, as well as the Buffalo Niagara region, to walk through the building.

"We were surprised that, given the momentum we've had on the waterfront, we didn't ultimately get a proposal," Ranalli said. "We had enough interest that we had high hopes going into March that we would receive a proposal or two."

The agency will reach out to those who expressed interest to see if they will share their reasons why they ultimately decided not to pursue development.

"What we want to find out from folks is how close were they to actually moving forward, and what some of the biggest issues are that we might be able to address in a different way moving forward," he said.

Some of the obstacles are known, Ranalli said: The property is huge, it's isolated, there are concerns about being there in the winter months, there are environmental issues and it's a local landmark, which could create additional challenges.

"We understand, or think we understand, some of the obvious negatives regarding the project site," Ranalli said. "At the same time it's a magnificent site right on Lake Erie, the building is structurally sound and you could do just about anything with it. It also has a deep slip for marina space, so we know there are a lot of positives."