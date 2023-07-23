It almost didn't happen, but this summer's Canal Fest of the Tonawandas was by most accounts a success.

The eight-day festival – held on the City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda sides of the Renaissance Bridge – ended Sunday. The festival draws as many as 300,000 visitors. But it had briefly been canceled due to a financial shortfall. But state funding from Gov. Kathy Hochul saved the festival this summer.

'Bigger and better than last year': Canal Fest of the Tonawandas returns Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is back in full force for its 40th anniversary. This year's festivities come after the reversal of a March announcement by Canal Fest board members to cancel the festival this summer to rebrand and reconstruct the event.

Still, there is uncertainty about next year.

Some officials on both sides of the bridge favor a shorter time frame. Nonprofit organizations have had a hard time finding volunteers to staff their food and other vending booths. And, as always, some business owners complained to elected leaders about business disruption.

Richard Andres, an NT-based Niagara County legislator and chairman of the Niagara County Republican Committee, helped cook at the Republican fundraising tent, which sold traditional platters of Polish food. The popular dish at Canal Fest had gone away when Our Lady of Czestochowa Church stopped participating in the fair.

So far, sales are up 10% over last year, Andres said. He attributes it in part to the mild weather, with the exception of Thursday night, when the fair closed early because of thunderstorms.

"The public expects Canal Fest. They love it," he said. "It's great festival, and we're lucky to have it."

It can be a double-edged sword for nonprofit organizations, which rely on Canal Fest to raise money but have had an increasingly difficult time finding volunteers to run the booths.

"A lot of these volunteer organizations, this is a huge part of their annual budget," he said. "There's no money coming in any other way."

The fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, but returned last year, without its signature parade.

This year, the festival event returned with the parade, as well as its annual car and motorcycle cruises, diaper derby, 4-mile run, parade and craft show. There was a new mix of amusement rides and fewer participating nonprofit agencies.

Without turnstiles or tickets, it's hard to estimate crowd numbers, but "attendance has been great," according to Debbie Darling, recording secretary for the Canal Fest of the Tonawandas. More than a thousand motorcycles turned out for its bike cruise and more than 250 cars for the car show. Attendance was strong for each of the festival's events, she said.

"The streets were just wall-to-wall people," she said. "The streets were lined five and six people deep the entire length of the parade."

The plan had been to take a year off to regroup and reassess the festival, then come back next year. But when word got out that it would be canceled, Canal Fest fans rallied, Darling said.

"We found out that this meant so much to so many people in the community that we never thought Canal Fest mattered to," she said. "We had politicians calling us, we had organizations calling us asking, 'What can we do to help so that we can have Canal Fest?' "

Prosper Brewing Co., a brewery on Webster Street in North Tonawanda, saw a welcome boost in business during Canal Fest week.

A festival stage was assembled on Webster just outside its door, hosting a changing lineup of musical acts. It brought in a lot of new and repeat business that kept the brewery, which just completed an expansion, busy all week and helped it sell a record number of pizzas.

"We got our expansion done just in time to accommodate the extra patrons," said co-owner Timothy Berg.

But complaints from various local businesses, which said the festival disrupts business and brings headaches, have always been a concern.

Amy Berent, like some other business owners in the Tonawandas, is in favor of keeping the festival going, but with changes.

Would a shorter Canal Fest be better? Twin Cities leaders think so "It's a key, kind of staple event for the Tonawandas," said North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec, "but it doesn't mean that we can't re-envision it to some extent."

An NT native who owns a comic book store on Webster in North Tonawanda, she has fond memories of attending Canal Fest as a child – but her experience is different as a business owner.

Each year, her business deals with shoplifting, vandalism and public urination among other issues, she said. This year she closed off the indoor seating area due to unruly behavior. Some other businesses have complained of similar issues, such as a salon that had flowers ripped out of its planters.

Berent is in favor of shortening the festival to three weekend days or moving it to another site – possibly the riverfront Gratwick area.

"We fully understand that Canal Fest is part of our city's history and has been a huge part of our summers for many years," she said.