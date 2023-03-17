Organizers of Canal Fest of the Tonawandas announced that they are "taking this year off" from its annual summer festival.

"Event organizers and the not-for-profit and civic member organizations stemming from both the cities of North Tonawanda and Tonawanda that participate in the 8-day festival, have chosen to take this year off so to better rebrand and restructure Canal Fest for its 40th celebration in 2024!" an emailed press release from the organizers said.