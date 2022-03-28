Canal Corp. to inspect embankments in Niagara, Orleans counties

Inspectors from the state Canal Corp. will be working on embankments along the Erie Canal in Niagara and Orleans counties, starting Monday.

The Canal Corp., in an announcement Friday, said the work is not connected to its proposed Earthen Embankment Integrity Program, which seeks to allow the removal of trees less than 3 inches in diameter along embankments.

Crews will survey land and gather soil borings from Hall's Waste Weir Dam to Lake Avenue in the City of Lockport; between Eagle Harbor and Gaines Basin roads in Albion; and between Wruck Road and Peet Street in Royalton.

The work, to continue until June 30, may disrupt access to the Erie Canalway Trail for brief periods of time, the Canal Corp. said, but any trail detours will be posted on signs and shared with municipalities in advance.

Repairs will be scheduled if embankment deficiencies are found.

Last year, a Canal Corp. spokesperson said there are about 100 places along the canal where water is known to seep under the embankments.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.