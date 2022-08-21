 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canadian woman dies following jet ski accident on Lake Ontario

  • Updated
A 32-year-old Ontario woman died Saturday evening after an apparent jet ski accident on Lake Ontario in the Town of Wilson.

Niagara County sheriff’s deputies said Ria E. Vannoort was attending a party at a home on East Lake Road and went onto the lake on a personal watercraft.

Other partygoers at some point noticed that Vannoort, of Canfield, Ontario, was separated from the jet ski and floating in the water. They loaded her onto a second watercraft and brought her back to shore, deputies said.

A 911 call reporting a boating accident was made at 6:11 p.m. Deputies and members of the Wilson and South Wilson volunteer fire companies responded and tried to resuscitate Vannoort, who was then taken by ambulance to Eastern Niagara Lockport Hospital.

She was pronounced dead a short time later, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office marine unit and criminal investigation unit continue to investigate.

