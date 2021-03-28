Canadian vaccine shortage threatens border reopening

Diane and Terry Dick of Fort Erie lucked out. At the age of 72, they're too young to qualify for a Covid-19 vaccination in Ontario, but two weeks ago last Thursday, they heard that the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre might have some leftover vaccine.

So they went and got their first shot – but they got some bad news along with it. Staffers told them Canada remains so short of Covid-19 vaccines that they might not get their second shot for as long as four months, even though Pfizer recommends that second dose after three weeks.

"There's nothing coming down the pike in the way of a second shot," Diane Dick said.

The Dicks' experience, though unheard of in the United States, is government policy in Canada, and it's all because Canada faces a vaccine shortage. Given that none of the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers have production facilities north of the United States border, Canada has been relying on imports and taking whatever vaccine it can get, and it's not enough.

As a result, Canada's overall vaccination rate remains at less than a third of that of the U.S. That means the U.S. will likely reach herd immunity months before Canada will – and that fact, some fear, may prolong the border shutdown that started along with the pandemic a year ago.