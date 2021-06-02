Canadian politicians join Higgins' call for border reopening

Trudeau, however, has insisted that at least 75% of the Canadian public must be vaccinated before the border restrictions can be loosened.

"We all want to reopen, we all want to go back to traveling to see friends, take vacations, go on trips," Trudeau said at a press conference in Ottawa on Monday. "But we don't want to have to close again, tighten up again, because there's another wave."

According to the Our World in Data Covid-19 Data Explorer, 58.31% of Canadians had received at least one shot of vaccine as of Tuesday. The pace of vaccinations accelerated rapidly in Canada in recent weeks, which is why the percentage of Canadians who have received their first dose is now higher than it is in the U.S., where that figure stood at 50.38% as of Tuesday.

The Canadian prime minister also made clear Monday that he won't be pressured into relaxing the border restrictions.

"We're on the right path, but we'll make our decisions based on the interests of Canadians and not based on what other countries want," Trudeau said.

Despite Trudeau's comments, Higgins also said that he's more optimistic about a border reopening than he was a month ago.