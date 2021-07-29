Canadian labor dispute could disrupt border reopening

WASHINGTON – Just as soon as you'll finally be able to cross into Canada again, a lot of really big trucks could be blocking the way.

That's because the unions that represent Canadian customs workers this week voted to strike as soon as Aug. 6 – three days before the Canada border is set to open again to vaccinated Americans.

U.S. diplomat offers some hope regarding border reopening "I think we're in a good place and the trajectory is very promising," said Arnold Chacon, interim chargé d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ottawa.

While most Canadian Border Services Agency employees are considered essential personnel and therefore cannot go fully on strike, "a bigger concern is what type of job action will they do – you know, will they take much longer to process a truck and all those types of things?" Ron Rienas, general manager of the Peace Bridge, said on Wednesday.

"So there could be an impact in terms of truck use across the bridge and onto the New York State Thruway system," Rienas added. "That happened a number of years ago, and that obviously creates a very dangerous situation when that happens."

It happened, in fact, in May 2008, when anger over a rejected union contract in Canada led to slowdowns that spilled truck traffic from the Peace Bridge onto Porter Avenue in Buffalo, as well as truck delays of up to two hours at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

Frustration mounts as U.S. extends border shutdown Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, called the move "unacceptable." Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, lamented "the Biden administration's complete failure on this issue."