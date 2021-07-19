Canadian cryptocurrency company plans to buy North Tonawanda power plant

"Like Greenidge, the Bitcoin mining operations at the Fortistar North Tonawanda, power plant, using natural gas, undermines our collective ability to meet the emissions reductions as set forth in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and underscores the reality of this troubling trend," the environmentalists wrote to the PSC.

They also charged that the coal-fired Somerset Operating Co. plant in Niagara County could be revived with data-mining, but the plant owners wrote to the PSC saying the plant is being dismantled and confirming their intention to install a 1,000-acre solar farm instead.

Solar energy project proposed at former coal-burning power plant The coal-burning plant, once Niagara County's largest property taxpayer, closed last year after 41 years of operation.

"Currently, 90% of the energy consumed by Digihost operations is from sources that create zero-carbon emissions, while more than 50% of the energy consumed is being generated from renewable energy sources," the Digihost website said.

So far, no deed has been filed for the sale of the North Tonawanda site.

Fortistar plant manager Daniel Rotunno said Monday, "Well, it hasn't been sold yet." He referred questions to another company official, who did not respond.

Emails to the addresses on the company's website bounced back as undeliverable Monday.

A call to the company's Buffalo attorney, Joseph N. Williams II, was not returned.

Digihost lost money in 2020, but reported that it broke into the black with a $5.9 million profit in the first quarter of 2021.

