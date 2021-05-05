Canada's proposed tax on foreign-owned property irks Americans who own vacation homes there

WASHINGTON – Canada is proposing a 1% tax on underutilized or vacant real estate owned by foreigners, thereby potentially foisting thousands of dollars of annual costs on Americans who own properties north of the border that they haven't been able to visit for more than a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tax, which would be implemented in 2022 if adopted as part of the Canadian budget for that year, is aimed largely at foreign investors who have been snapping up condos in Toronto and other booming Canadian cities. But cottage owners from the Buffalo area and others who own property in Canada are worried they will end up paying much more to own homes they can't even use at this point.

Canada may require proof of vaccination at border "As people start to travel again – perhaps this summer if everything goes well – it would make sense for us to align with partners around the world on some sort of proof of vaccination or vaccine certification," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"My initial impression is: 'So they want to kick us when we are already down?' " said JoAnn Boehm of the Town of Tonawanda, whose parents built a cedar cottage in Ridgeway in 1963 that she still stayed in regularly until last year's Covid-19-inspired border shutdown. "Many of us are not rich or high rollers. …The only reason our properties are underused/vacant is because of Covid restrictions."