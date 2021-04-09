Canada's latest Covid-19 wave threatens to prolong border closure

Suddenly, the pandemic that has ravaged the world is raging far worse not in the United States, but on the other side of the Peace Bridge.

Ontario imposes four-week stay-at-home order amid Covid-19 spike The province of Ontario issued its third stay-at-home order of the pandemic on Wednesday as rapidly spreading Covid-19 variants overwhelmed hospitals.

Canada, which previously seemed to control the coronavirus far better than its neighbor to the south, now finds itself in the grip of fast-spreading variants in its most populous provinces. Ontario reported an average of 3,093 new Covid-19 cases a day over the past week, up 32% from the week before, and Premier Doug Ford imposed a four-week stay-at-home order starting Thursday to try to keep the rate from rising further. In Quebec, the rate of infection has doubled over the past two weeks. And in British Columbia, the deadlier, faster-spreading Brazilian variant of the virus has taken hold.

Meanwhile, Canada's long-lagging vaccination effort is only now starting to pick up steam.

Amid all that bad news, even those who would like to see land crossings between Canada and the United States open again say that Canada's latest wave of Covid-19 cases will likely keep the border largely closed for the immediate future.