Canada's Justin Trudeau: Border restrictions could be loosened in weeks, not months

WASHINGTON – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday offered a slim reed of hope that the closure of the Canadian border won't last all summer, saying that the next phase of the crossing's gradual reopening could begin within a few weeks.
Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Trudeau said: "We are doing things gradually but we are talking about weeks and not months anymore. We certainly hope we will have more good news about reopenings in the coming weeks.”
Trudeau's comments came a day after several of his ministers revealed that returning Canadians and others who already have the right to enter Canada may do so without entering quarantine starting July 5. Otherwise, though, both the Canadian and the U.S. governments have announced in the past week that the border will remain closed for a 16th consecutive month, through July 21, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nevertheless, Rep. Brian Higgins – a Buffalo Democrat who has led the call for a quick border opening – said he found some new hope in Trudeau's latest comments.
"We welcome this change in tone, and hope it will lead to swift action," Higgins said. "But separated families, homeowners and businesses that rely on the border need to see concrete and specific actions. For months people have been waiting for clear direction on plans for reopening the U.S.-Canada border. Movement that gets us closer to action sooner rather than later is welcome."
At his news conference, Trudeau was asked why vaccinated Americans would not be quickly allowed to cross the border, given that vaccines have proven to be highly effective against Covid-19.
"The issue is that being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 protects you from the worst impacts; it does not necessarily protect you from transmitting Covid-19," he said. "That is a risk to public health. That's why our decision to reopen step by step and gradually is the right and responsible one."
Trudeau's view differs from that of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says: "A growing body of evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection or transmit SARS-CoV-2 (the scientific name for the virus) to others."
The two nations decided to keep their borders closed to nonessential travel despite growing pressure on both sides to reopen.
On Tuesday, for example, protesters from a group called "Families Are Essential" – which consists of people separated from their loved ones by the border shutdown – gathered at the Peace Bridge. The group's Facebook page showed photos of protesters walking on the bridge, carrying signs that said, among other things, "No more restrictions for family – I need my dad" and "#TheNewBerlinWall."
That latter sign drew a rebuke on Twitter from Let Us Reunite, another group that's working to loosen the border restrictions.
"Rhetoric like this is offensive & does not help move our agenda forward in any meaningful way," the group tweeted.