Canada's Justin Trudeau: Border restrictions could be loosened in weeks, not months

WASHINGTON – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday offered a slim reed of hope that the closure of the Canadian border won't last all summer, saying that the next phase of the crossing's gradual reopening could begin within a few weeks.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Trudeau said: "We are doing things gradually but we are talking about weeks and not months anymore. We certainly hope we will have more good news about reopenings in the coming weeks.”

Trudeau's comments came a day after several of his ministers revealed that returning Canadians and others who already have the right to enter Canada may do so without entering quarantine starting July 5. Otherwise, though, both the Canadian and the U.S. governments have announced in the past week that the border will remain closed for a 16th consecutive month, through July 21, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, Rep. Brian Higgins – a Buffalo Democrat who has led the call for a quick border opening – said he found some new hope in Trudeau's latest comments.