Canada will open to vaccinated Americans Aug. 9

“We have missed you Canada and we are thrilled at the opportunity to return soon," Higgins said.

Meanwhile, though, Higgins said the U.S. should open its borders to visiting Canadians as well.

"The U.S. has neglected to give the Northern Border the serious attention it deserves, and there is no excuse," he said. "Failure to coordinate this announcement in a binational way will only lead to confusion among travelers. We will continue to push for action by the U.S. government to welcome our Canadian neighbors back.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, who has pressed the Canadian ambassador to the U.S. and two U.S. cabinet secretaries on the border issue, also said the Canadian move should prompt the U.S. to act.

“Canada’s policy change is long overdue and has the potential to be terrific news for thousands who have loved ones, property or commercial interests across the border," said Schumer, a New York Democrat. "The United States must now immediately follow suit, make our policy uniform and further energize New York’s recovery."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.