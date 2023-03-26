WASHINGTON – Canada last week upped its commitment to protecting the Great Lakes, but the $420 million in funding promised in Canadian dollars over a decade still falls far short of what the U.S. plans on spending.

The commitment in funding from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes after years of comparatively minimal investments north of the border that has left pollution untreated in some places – and mired the agency that manages the Great Lakes fishery in a state of dysfunction.

That being the case, Cameron Davis, the U.S. Great Lakes "czar" during the Obama administration who oversaw the formation of the big-money U.S. Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, greeted Trudeau's Friday announcement not with joy, but with questions.

"Will all of this be additional (“new”) money? Or will some of it be repackaged existing funds?" Davis asked via email. "What will the money be spent on? Who will be in charge of administering it so that it goes toward its intended purposes?"

North of the border, Mark Mattson, president of Swim Drink Fish Canada, lauded the new Canadian investment in the lakes as "a significant commitment." But before the Trudeau announcement, Mattson acknowledged how far behind Canada has been in terms of caring for the world's largest body of fresh water.

"It's a shared responsibility, but we've not been sharing that responsibility very well," he said in an interview.

Trudeau's commitment

Announced on Friday during President Biden's trip to Ottawa, Trudeau's commitment of new Great Lakes funding was brief and lacking in details.

"The Great Lakes are a source of drinking water for 40 million people, and this shared resource needs to be protected," Trudeau said. "This is why Canada will make a major new investment of $420 million to continue safeguarding the Great Lakes for generations to come."

Still, the Canadian commitment pales in comparison to what the U.S. plans on spending. In U.S. dollars, the Canadian commitment adds up to about $306 million, or about $30 million a year. Meanwhile, under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative – which is already resulted in the revitalization of the Buffalo River shoreline and other improvements on the U.S. side of the lakes – funding is authorized at about $625 million for each of the next five years.

The increase in funding on the Canadian side of the border comes after five years in which Canada spent about $6.6 million (USD) a year on its Great Lakes cleanup programs. That compares to about $300 annually in the U.S.

By some measures, it makes sense that the U.S. would spend more on the lakes. The U.S. has 25 remaining "areas of concern" – or toxic hot spots – in the Great Lakes basin, including the Buffalo River and the Niagara River, where cleanup work remains. Canada, meanwhile, has only 14, including the Niagara River, Thunder Bay and Hamilton Harbor.

The U.S. also has nearly three times more people who rely on drinking water from the lakes, government statistics show. But then again, Canada has about three times more shoreline.

No matter how you look at all those numbers, environmentalists say one thing is clear.

"It's really confounding and disappointing that Canada has not invested as it should," said Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

The consequences

Canada's lack of investment in the lakes has taken a toll that's hard to quantify, but there are signs of trouble in spots throughout the region.

City officials in Hamilton reported earlier this year that they had detected a sewage leak that dumped an estimated 337 million liters of untreated waste into Lake Ontario over 25 years. It was the second such leak they detected in recent years.

Closer to Buffalo, parts of the Lake Erie shoreline in Canada remains damaged from storms in recent years, said Vance Badawey, the member of the Canadian Parliament who represents the Niagara region.

Before Trudeau's announcement, Badawey said in an interview that he worried about how the historic imbalance in funding might affect the fight against algae blooms and invasive species. Fish that end up in American waters could suffer from the lack of investment on the Canadian side, he added.

"Let's face it: fish don't have passports," he noted.

In addition, the cleanup of Canada's toxic hot spots has proceeded at a lagging pace, said Davis, the environmental lawyer who previously served as the U.S. Great Lakes czar.

And amid tensions over funding, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission – the binational body that oversees a $7 billion industry, including sport fishing – hasn't met for months. The commission's American members have been boycotting its meetings because, they say, Canada has been diverting funds targeted to the agency and using millions of those dollars for other purposes.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Canadian agency charged with funding the commission, has been using up to 40% of that money for its own internal uses, said Greg McClinchey, the commission's director of policy and legislative affairs.

Because of the funding stalemate, the commission has been unable to press forward on its fight against the sea lamprey, a key invasive species.

"It's not a good situation," McClinchey said.

Asked about the issue, a spokesperson for Fisheries and Oceans Canada insisted in a statement that the agency had provided adequate funding "to ensure that Canada meets its international treaty obligations to the commission and its contributions to the health of the Great Lakes fishery."

Prodding from Congress

While it's unclear whether the money Trudeau announced Friday will benefit the Great Lakes Fishery Commission or any other particular Great Lakes effort, his announcement won praise from officials who have been pressing Canada to do more.

Trudeau's funding commitment came two weeks after Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, and Rep. Bill Huizenga, a Michigan Republican, and seven other U.S. lawmakers wrote to Biden, asking him to press Canada to devote more funding to the lakes.

Not surprisingly, then, both Higgins and Huizenga issued statements praising Trudeau's announcement.

"Canada’s commitment, combined with the major investments made by Congress, will deliver economic and environmental returns for generations to come," Higgins said.

"Protecting the Great Lakes has strong bipartisan support in Congress and I am glad to see increased bilateral support between the United States and Canada to preserve these international waters as well," Huizenga said.

Badawey, the member of Parliament from Port Colborne, also praised Trudeau's announcement.

"I want to say thank you for the hard work of the people of Niagara and our friends and neighbors on the Canadian and American side of Lake Ontario, Lake Erie and all the Great Lakes who have been working for more dedicated funding for Canada fresh water," Badawey, a member of Trudeau's Liberal Party, said in a statement.

For his part, though, Davis said he wasn't sure how solid Canada's newfound commitment to the lakes will be, given that the next Canadian election could result in a new government.

Noting that Trudeau made a 10-year funding commitment to the lakes, Davis said: "What assurances exist that there will be a follow-through for the remaining nine years if there is a change in administration in the next year or two?"