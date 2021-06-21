Canada toughens reopening goal, will tax properties owned by foreigners

Those people can travel to Canada without enduring a quarantine starting at 11:59 p.m. July 5 if they are fully vaccinated. However, those individuals must have a Covid-19 test both before leaving for Canada and when they arrive.

Canadian officials announced last week that the border won't be fully reopened until at least July 21, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a similar statement Sunday.

A day later at a Monday news conference, Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu spoke about what it would take for officials to more fully open the border.

"One metric that Canadians can watch for is the rate of fully vaccinated Canadians that is at least 75%," she said.

The Canadian government had previously said 75% of Canadians would have to have one shot and 20% fully vaccinated before it could loosen travel restrictions.

The nation is approaching those goals. Some 66.5% of Canadians have received one shot as of Sunday, while 18.8% have been fully vaccinated.