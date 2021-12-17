Canada to reimpose border testing requirement next Tuesday

This is a developing story that will be updated.

WASHINGTON – Starting Tuesday, people entering Canada will once again have to show proof of a negative PCR test for Covid-19 even if they've just made short visits to the U.S., a move aimed to discourage cross-border travel as the omicron variant spreads rapidly on both sides of the border.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Canadian officials on Friday announced the return of the testing requirement, which will come only three weeks after the country started allowing Canadians to visit the U.S. for 72 hours or less without showing proof of a negative test upon their return.

But now, with the pandemic entering another wave during the holiday season, Canadian officials said they view the additional testing requirement as a way to limit travel to the U.S.

In particular, Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public affairs officer, appeared to try to discourage Canadians from crossing the border to go to Buffalo Bills games.

"I think Canadians should be aware and really think carefully about why they're going into the United States," Njoo said. "I think there's a big difference in terms of potential risk of being exposed to the virus if you're crossing the border just quickly to pick up some groceries or to get some cheap gas than planning to go to a tailgating party at a football game and then going bar hopping, etcetera and so on."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.