Canada to open border in August – but will the U.S.?

WASHINGTON – The moment many Buffalo-area residents have been waiting for since March 2020 – the moment when they can visit Canada again – will finally arrive at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 9.

But travelers heading north that day or soon thereafter may think the Peace Bridge and other border crossings look like one-way streets, with the vast majority of traffic heading north, too.

That's because Canada will reopen its land border to nonessential travel as of Aug. 9, but the United States has not yet agreed to open its borders to visiting Canadians as of that date.

That fact tempered the joy that advocates of opening the border felt on Monday as Canada announced its border reopening plans.

"This will allow fully vaccinated Americans separated from their families and property in Canada for a year and a half to be reunited in three weeks," said Rep. Brian Higgins, the Buffalo Democrat who has led the fight to open the border. "This measure can’t come soon enough."

Meanwhile, though, Higgins said he was frustrated that the Biden administration has shown "a lack of urgency to make any progress on this side of the border toward lifting restrictions."