Canada to end Covid-19 testing requirement for visitors starting April 1
Canada to end Covid-19 testing requirement for visitors starting April 1

Signs direct Canada-bound traffic into the Peace Bridge plaza in Buffalo.

 Derek Gee / News file photo

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

WASHINGTON – Canada will begin welcoming vaccinated travelers to enter the country without first taking a Covid-19 test starting on April 1, Canadian officials announced on Thursday.

The move, coming more than two years into the global pandemic, is the most dramatic Canada has taken yet to open its border. Border agents will continue to randomly hand out PCR tests to some travelers, but Canadian officials struck a remarkably positive tone about welcoming Americans and others into their country.

"We have it all: beautiful, breathtaking landscapes, internationally acclaimed festivals, premier national parks and outdoor recreation, diverse options from northern peaks to our downtown cores – and first and foremost, safety," said Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault, who joined Canadian public health officials in announcing the change. "The time has come to experience it for yourself."

Canada and the United States jointly closed their border to nonessential travel on March 22, 2020, and began the process of reopening the border last August.

But traveling to Canada remained arduous for Americans driving into the country. Canada required proof of a negative PCR test for Covid-19 until Feb. 28, when the requirement was weakened slightly to give travelers the option of showing proof of a lab-administered antigen test.

