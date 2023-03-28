The Canadian government is delaying through Oct. 31 the imposition of fines and interest on foreign property owners who fail to pay the country's 1% Underused Housing Tax, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins announced Tuesday.

The Buffalo Democrat, who serves as co-chairman of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, railed against the annual tax, which took effect on Jan. 31, and required that the new tax bills be paid by April 30.

"This is a good development for the hundreds of residents from Western New York and across the United States who have been frustrated with the lack of notification and information and frightened that processing delays, which are no fault of their own, could result in steep penalties," said Higgins in a statement Tuesday.

"Still, this is only a small reprieve in what amounts to a wrongful tax on good neighbors. We are continuing the fight to see the Underused Housing Tax eliminated entirely," he added.

The new tax on vacant or underused housing that is owned by non-resident non-Canadians, along with a two-year ban on foreigners purchasing real estate in Canada, was approved last year by Canadian lawmakers in response to a steep rise in housing prices, particularly in major metro areas like Toronto and Vancouver. The Canadian government said it acted because a surprising number of new homes in those major metro areas were being snapped up by foreign speculators.

Higgins said the new tax puts a financial strain on Americans, many of whom have contributed to Canada's economy and owned cottages in Canada for generations.

Un-weatherized recreational properties that aren't occupied more than 180 days a year and are located outside major metropolitan areas are exempt from the tax. However, vacation properties near Buffalo on the Southern Ontario lakefront don't qualify for an exemption because they are considered to be part of the St. Catharines-Niagara census metropolitan area, even though they are located in small communities where the population swells only in the summer.

In February, Higgins' office released an online survey about the tax, and said 350 Americans who own property in Canada responded, objecting to the tax. Of those who completed the survey, nearly 62% live in Western New York, but responses included residents from Florida, Massachusetts, Ohio and Connecticut, he said. Nearly 30% of respondents said they have owned their Canadian property for over 50 years, with close to 40% owning their Canadian home between 20 and 49 years. Those who responded also complained that the information the Canadian government had released about the new tax was lacking, confusing and frustrating.

Even though fines and interest associated with late-filed returns are being delayed, the tax forms are still due in Canada by April 30, Higgins said. Property owners must first file to receive a tax identifier number. In many cases, it takes weeks to receive the tax ID number, impacting the ability to file in a timely manner. Failure to pay the tax comes with a penalty ranging between $5,000 and $10,000, plus interest.