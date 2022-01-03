Canada says Biden electric vehicle tax credit could threaten Buffalo auto plants

But to hear Canadian officials tell it, the proposed electric vehicle tax credit is a de facto violation of the USMCA, given that it offers that $12,500 break only to vehicles made entirely in the U.S.

In effect, Canadian officials say, that tax break would impose the equivalent of a 34% tariff on vehicles assembled in Canada – which, they say, would likely force GM and Ford to pull major manufacturing facilities out of that country and back to the U.S.

That would mean the U.S. manufacturers would build more factories and more vehicles in the U.S. But Nasim said it simultaneously threatens U.S. auto plants like those in Buffalo, which are intimately linked to nearby Canadian assembly plants.

He envisions that with the EV tax credit in place, the U.S. auto industry will coalesce in various parts of the country where parts manufacturers and assembly plants are near each other to minimize transportation costs.

"It may be Michigan, it may be elsewhere," Nasim said.