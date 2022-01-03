Canada says Biden electric vehicle tax credit could threaten Buffalo auto plants

WASHINGTON – To the Biden administration, offering a $12,500 tax credit to people who buy electric vehicles made in America is a common-sense way to "Build Back Better," which is why the measure was included in the massive but stalled bill of the same name.
But to the Canadian government, that tax credit is a violation of a trade treaty – and a direct threat to the future of the Buffalo area's two huge auto plants.
That's because the General Motors Tonawanda Engine Plant makes engines for vehicles assembled in Ingersoll, Ont., and the Ford Stamping Plant in Hamburg makes body parts for vehicles assembled in Oakville, Ont. Canadian officials contend that the tax break could destroy the Canadian auto industry, including those two factories in Ontario – as well as the nearby Buffalo-area plants that supply them.
"What happens if eventually, you're not making those cars in Ingersoll or Oakville?" asked Khawar Nasim, the Canadian consul general in New York, in a recent interview. "Do you think that those jobs are going to remain in New York? Because, you know, the greatest thing that you have there is proximity."
At issue is one of the myriad provisions in the Build Back Better bill, a $2 trillion grab bag that's passed the House but that for now remains a least one vote shy of passage in the Senate.
The Build Back Better bill combines new and renewed social programs with a massive effort to combat climate change.
Part of the climate change effort is that electric vehicle tax credit. Designed to make those environmentally friendly vehicles price-competitive with gas guzzlers, the tax credit comes with a catch: It applies only to vehicles made in America.
The trouble is, even many vehicles that buyers think of as American – like the Chevrolet Equinox and the Ford Edge – are really Canadian-American: assembled in Canada but with major components from American factories like those in the Buffalo area.
It's all part of a cross-border supply chain that sends some vehicles back and forth between the two countries as many as eight times during the manufacturing process, Nasim said.
"Over the last 50 years, we've been building cars together, back and forth," the Canadian diplomat said.
The trade rules governing cross-border auto manufacturing have changed over time, most recently with the Trump-era U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which in 2019 replaced the similar but much-criticized North American Free Trade Agreement. The new USMCA makes vehicles tariff-free if 75% of their content is made in the U.S., Canada or Mexico, which is a higher threshold than NAFTA's 62.5%.
But to hear Canadian officials tell it, the proposed electric vehicle tax credit is a de facto violation of the USMCA, given that it offers that $12,500 break only to vehicles made entirely in the U.S.
In effect, Canadian officials say, that tax break would impose the equivalent of a 34% tariff on vehicles assembled in Canada – which, they say, would likely force GM and Ford to pull major manufacturing facilities out of that country and back to the U.S.
That would mean the U.S. manufacturers would build more factories and more vehicles in the U.S. But Nasim said it simultaneously threatens U.S. auto plants like those in Buffalo, which are intimately linked to nearby Canadian assembly plants.
He envisions that with the EV tax credit in place, the U.S. auto industry will coalesce in various parts of the country where parts manufacturers and assembly plants are near each other to minimize transportation costs.
"It may be Michigan, it may be elsewhere," Nasim said.
In that case, he added, the Buffalo-area auto plants – integral as they are to the U.S.-Canadian auto supply chain – might suddenly be seen as too out-of-the-way to have a future. And the Canadian auto industry, meanwhile, would dwindle just as electric vehicles emerge as a lucrative, popular product.
Not surprisingly, the Canadian government is waging a diplomatic war of words in an effort to get Congress to change the electric vehicle tax credit. In a recent letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and other top senators, Canadian officials threatened to suspend USMCA concessions it make to aid the U.S. dairy industry and impose tariffs on goods entering Canada.
"To be clear, we do not wish to go down a path of confrontation," Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Trade Minister Mary Ng said in the letter. "There is an opportunity to work together to resolve this issue by ensuring Canadian-assembled vehicles and batteries are eligible for the same credit as U.S.-assembled vehicles and batteries."
Schumer, a New York Democrat, has not yet replied to the letter from the Canadian officials.
But the issue came up last month when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President Biden. There, Biden refused to commit to changes in the electric vehicle tax credit, saying he would wait till Congress passes the Build Back Better bill before acting.
"There's a lot of complicating factors," Biden said at the time.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki later defended the electric vehicle tax credit, saying at a press briefing: "In our view the electric vehicle tax credits is an opportunity to help consumers in this country."
But Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who serves on the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade, said he shares the Canadians' concerns even though he supports the Build Back Better bill.
"This is a potential disruption that could be hurtful to two major auto manufacturing plants in Western New York and their employees, who are represented by the United Auto Workers," Higgins said. "So, you know, this issue needs to get resolved."