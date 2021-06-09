Canada rolls out new border rules – to a hostile reaction

Instead, they will have to be vaccinated and pass two Covid-19 tests: one before entering the country and one upon arrival. And then they will have to quarantine for a day or two on their own until they get the results of the second test.

The move will benefit essential workers as well as Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning from the United States. It also may benefit people with loved ones in Canada, who have been able to visit but only if they agree to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

But it won't benefit Americans who have not been able to travel to Canada since the Covid-19 pandemic shut the border to nonessential travel on March 20, 2020.

"The quarantine is being lifted for people who currently have the right of entry to Canada," said Patty Hajdu, Canada's health minister, at a virtual news conference. "We're not changing anything yet on the right of entry to Canada, and the categories that are approved for entry right now will remain the same."

Canada is deliberately taking a cautious approach, Hajdu added.