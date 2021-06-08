Canada plots border reopening as Biden, Trudeau face pressure from both sides

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Biden administration, however, has offered no similar details on how the U.S. plans to manage the eventual border reopening.

Asked on Tuesday about whether the U.S. might take the same sort of phased approach to the border reopening that Canada is taking, White House press secretary Jen Psaki provided no new details.

"We would make a decision about the Canada border based on the guidance of our health and medical experts, and I'm sure that when that decision is made, we would communicate through diplomatic channels, but I don't have anything to predict about the timeline," Psaki said.

The U.S. and Canadian chambers of commerce – along with other border groups from both sides of the border – issued a letter to Trudeau on Tuesday, saying the border should be opened to vaccinated travelers on June 22, the day after the current restrictions expire.

“It would help facilitate a safe and gradual return to a more normal life," the business groups said.

Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, said the Biden administration should be providing more details about its plans to reopen the border.