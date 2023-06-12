Like the hundreds of other Americans who own cottages in Canada, Robert Ketteman is facing a big new bill courtesy of the Canadian government, and his bill may be worse than many. Thanks to a new tax on what the Canadian government calls “underused property,” the costs of operating the Ketteman family’s longtime summer home could nearly triple.

And that “would likely force us to make the heartbreaking decision to sell something that has been a central part of my family’s life for over a century,” Ketteman, of Williamsville, told Canadian lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing last week. “It will simply become unaffordable to keep. And my story is just one of hundreds in the Fort Erie area and, I would guess, thousands across Canada.”

Explaining the situation via video to the House of Commons Standing Committee on International Trade, Ketteman encountered something he never before came across from Canadian officials in nearly a year and a half of fighting Canada’s new underused property tax: a sympathetic ear. Hearing that the new tax is likely to drive away American homeowners from Crystal Beach and other vacation communities near the border, several Canadian lawmakers expressed interest in changes to the law that could exempt a class of homeowners who appear to be accidentally subject to the tax.

“It seems that there is a solution there to be found,” Tony Baldinelli, the Conservative member of Parliament from Niagara Falls, Ont., who called for the hearings, said afterward.

“I am optimistic, in fact, that they will make changes,” said Richard Halinda, a lawyer from Fort Erie who, like Ketteman and Baldinelli, spoke at the hearings.

“Finally, someone is listening,” Ketteman said as he concluded his testimony on Thursday.

A surprise tax

Ketteman and other Americans who own property just across the border in Canada find themselves victims of a law that aims to stabilize the sky-high housing prices of Toronto, Vancouver and other major Canadian cities. Tiring of overseas speculators who snap up Canadian properties as investments, the administration of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021 proposed, and Parliament approved, a new tax on residential properties that are foreign-owned and not utilized year-round. So starting this year, many owners of such properties will have to pay an additional tax of 1% of the property’s assessed value every year.

The new tax came as a confounding surprise to people like Laurie Wright of Buffalo, whose family has owned a cottage in Fort Erie since 1905.

“The more and more we learned about this legislation, it was really kind of confusing,” Wright said at one of last week’s hearings. “We had so many questions – like how do we know if we even qualify for this? Will they send us a tax bill? There were so many vague directions and no clear answers.”

Similarly frustrated, Ketteman sought some answers via email all the way up the chain of command in Canada, from the Canada Revenue Agency to Trudeau. “I never even got the courtesy of a reply,” he told the Canadian lawmakers.

Eventually, though, some things came clear. Because the tax applies in what the Canadian government considers metropolitan areas but not in rural areas, Wright learned that while her family property would be subject to the tax, some neighboring properties wouldn’t be.

“The homes across the street are considered rural but my side of the street is not rural,” Wright said. “The boundaries just didn’t make any sense.”

Ketteman, meanwhile, worries that his home in Fort Erie will be subject to the tax simply because it has a heating system. Homes that are not winterized are exempt from the tax, but he said it’s unclear whether a house like his – which has a heating system but no basement, meaning the pipes would freeze in the winter – will qualify for that exemption.

What’s more, even cottage owners who qualify for an exemption suffer financially from the tax. Marilyn Gladu, a Conservative member of Parliament from Sarnia – just across the St. Clair River from Michigan – said she has heard from homeowners who complained that they are having to pay accountant fees of up to $800 just to figure out whether they have to pay the tax.

And most of the 900 or so American-owned properties in Fort Erie don’t qualify for exemptions, Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop said at the parliamentary hearing on Thursday. He said the new tax is causing “great anxiety, anger, disappointment and uncertainty” among his city’s summertime residents.

“These are individuals who are not only good friends and relatives in many cases, but also participants and supporters of local programs, activities and events,” Redekop said. “They’re important customers of our local businesses. They are a vital element to the richness of life in our community.”

Possible changes

Given all the confusion over the new tax, the Canadian government has already delayed the date it’s due by six months, till Oct. 31.

And at last week’s hearings, Canadian officials indicated that more changes could be in the offing.

“There are broad regulation-making powers under the UHT (Underused Housing Tax) Act,” said Robert Ives, an expert adviser in the Tax Policy Branch of the Canadian Department of Finance. “The legislation can also be amended as Parliament sees fit.”

Of course, changing the regulations would be much easier than changing the law, which is why members of Parliament favored the simpler approach.

“There is a regulatory fix here that we could be implementing that would really lower the stress levels of everybody,” said Colin Carrie, a Conservative member of Parliament from Oshawa, east of Toronto.

One possibility would be to model the underused housing tax on a levy in place in British Columbia, where the tax applies only in localities with low housing vacancy rates and soaring housing prices.

“I’m just wondering if some of the concerns about this tax could be addressed in that way,” said Richard Cannings, a member of Parliament from British Columbia and a member of the New Democratic Party.

Another possibility would be to clarify or expand a current exemption of the tax that applies to foreign property owners who own a dwelling in rural areas that they occupy for at least 28 days annually.

“I think there may be a lot of people that are exempt that just aren’t aware,” said Terry Sheehan, a Liberal member of Parliament from Sault Ste. Marie.

Halinda, the real estate attorney from Fort Erie, suggested a number of changes. In an interview after the hearings, he said the rules could be amended so that the tax only applies in municipalities with more than 50,000 residents. They could also be amended to make sure that the tax exemptions apply to family homes held by family corporations or limited partnerships – which many are for tax purposes. He also said the law could be clarified so that the 28-day residency requirement only applies to one of the property owners for properties with shared ownership.

Public input could pressure Canadian officials to act, said Halinda, who urged Americans who own property in Canada to offer their thoughts to the International Trade Committee at CIIT@parl.gc.ca before a Thursday deadline.

Meanwhile, Baldinelli – the lawmaker from Niagara Falls, Ont. – suggested another hearing with the Canada Revenue Agency to explore possible changes.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who hosted members of Parliament in his Washington office recently to discuss the issue and who testified before Parliament at Monday’s hearing, said he, too, was newly optimistic that the tax could be amended to leave out the locals on the Lake Erie shore.

“This is the culmination of months of advocacy,” he added.