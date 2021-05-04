 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Canada may require proof of vaccination at border
0 comments
featured

Canada may require proof of vaccination at border

Support this work for $1 a month
Covid-19 vaccine and Canada

Public Health Nurse Mary Beth Holt fills up a syringe with the Pfizer vaccine during a "teen vaccine clinic" held by the Erie County Health Department at SUNY ECC South Campus, Saturday, May 1, 2021.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Canada is likely to require proof of vaccination from Americans who want to enter the country once the border reopens, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa Tuesday.

"As people start to travel again – perhaps this summer if everything goes well – it would make sense for us to align with partners around the world on some sort of proof of vaccination or vaccine certification," Trudeau said. "We are now working with allies, particularly in Europe, on that."

Trudeau is doing that despite resistance from the United States toward the notion of "vaccine passports." President Biden said his administration will not be issuing such passports, instead relying on private entities to provide them.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Regarding proof of vaccination, Trudeau added: "We are looking very carefully at it, hoping to align with allied countries, but I can't speak for the United States and the choices they might make around who to welcome into their country."

The U.S.-Canadian border has been closed for 14 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Trudeau also indicated that it won't be reopening anytime soon.

"Now is not the time to travel," he said.

Read the full story by Jerry Zremski here.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists failed to prevent a devastating asteroid impact in an alternate reality

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News