Canada may require proof of vaccination at border

Canada is likely to require proof of vaccination from Americans who want to enter the country once the border reopens, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa Tuesday.

"As people start to travel again – perhaps this summer if everything goes well – it would make sense for us to align with partners around the world on some sort of proof of vaccination or vaccine certification," Trudeau said. "We are now working with allies, particularly in Europe, on that."

Trudeau is doing that despite resistance from the United States toward the notion of "vaccine passports." President Biden said his administration will not be issuing such passports, instead relying on private entities to provide them.

Regarding proof of vaccination, Trudeau added: "We are looking very carefully at it, hoping to align with allied countries, but I can't speak for the United States and the choices they might make around who to welcome into their country."

The U.S.-Canadian border has been closed for 14 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Trudeau also indicated that it won't be reopening anytime soon.

"Now is not the time to travel," he said.

