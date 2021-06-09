Canada loosens border restrictions – but barely; 'deeply disappointing,' Higgins says

WASHINGTON – Canada Wednesday announced that its first loosening of its border restrictions will be implemented in early July – but it's hardly a loosening at all.

Under the new rules, which Canadian officials announced in a noontime virtual news conference, people who are currently allowed to enter Canada will no longer have to undergo a quarantine in a government-approved hotel upon arrival.

Instead, they will have to be vaccinated and pass two Covid-19 tests: one before entering the country and one upon arrival. And then they will have to quarantine for a day or two on their own until they get the results of the second test.

The move will benefit essential workers as well as Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning from the U.S. It also may benefit people with loved ones in Canada, who have been able to visit but only if they agree to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

But no additional travelers – such as tourists or the American owners of homes in Canada – will be allowed to enter under the revised rules.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month