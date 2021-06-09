Canada loosens border restrictions – but barely; 'deeply disappointing,' Higgins says

WASHINGTON – Canada Wednesday announced that its first loosening of its border restrictions will be implemented in early July – but it's hardly a loosening at all.
Under the new rules, which Canadian officials announced in a noontime virtual news conference, people who are currently allowed to enter Canada will no longer have to undergo a quarantine in a government-approved hotel upon arrival.
Instead, they will have to be vaccinated and pass two Covid-19 tests: one before entering the country and one upon arrival. And then they will have to quarantine for a day or two on their own until they get the results of the second test.
The move will benefit essential workers as well as Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning from the U.S. It also may benefit people with loved ones in Canada, who have been able to visit but only if they agree to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
But no additional travelers – such as tourists or the American owners of homes in Canada – will be allowed to enter under the revised rules.
"The quarantine is being lifted for people who currently have the right of entry to Canada," said Patty Hajdu, Canada's health minister. "We're not changing anything yet on the right of entry to Canada, and the categories that are approved for entry right now will remain the same."
Canada is deliberately taking a cautious approach, Hajdu added.
"What we are saying is that it is better now to be slow and cautious, to use the best science and evidence to be careful in our approach, so that we can have a sustained success – rather than rapidly moving and seeing, you know, outbreaks or cases surging in a way that would result in further restrictions," she said.
Nevertheless, Canada's caution came as a grave disappointment to those who had been hoping for a quicker, broader reopening of the border, which has been closed to nonessential travel because of the Covid-19 pandemic since March 21, 2020. The latest monthlong extension of the border closure is set to expire June 21, and advocates of a reopened border had viewed that as the date when many more people would be allowed to cross the border.
Asked about Canada's new guidelines, Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said: "It's deeply disappointing that the people that are saying 'follow the science' are not following the science ... I just don't think that there has been a full appreciation for how powerful this medicine is, this vaccine against Covid. And if you have the vaccine, you are protected, so any further restrictions are superficial and unnecessary."
The changes that Canada announced are minimal, said Edward Alden, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a visiting professor of U.S.-Canada economic relations at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash.