Canada is changing testing rules next week. Border crossers are still unhappy.

U.S. residents have been able to have to have the tests shipped to them at no cost. Canada pays for the antigen tests but distributes then through pharmacies that can charge a “handling fee” of up to $14. That means people sometimes have to call around to find a pharmacy that has them in stock.

"It doesn’t help at all!" Pearce said. For Canadians, "you still have to go through the hassle of booking an appointment and finding a test that is accepted at the border."

Pearce said the border requirements will still prevent her from regularly visiting her 90-year-old mother in Hamburg, who had a stroke three weeks ago.

"Why did we get vaccinated if we still need to jump through hoops?" she said. "Covid rates are low, and all over. Why put that barrier up at land borders?"

What's more, another potential barrier will remain. The Canadian government said it will continue to randomly hand out PCR tests to people who cross the border, although it will no longer require them to quarantine until they get the test results.

0:56 A trip to Canada isn't getting easier for Americans Vaccinated Americans traveling to Canada will continue to have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test upon crossing the border. And a number of Americans who have been able to enter Canada without being vaccinated against Covid-19 will have to show proof of vaccination starting Jan. 15.