Canada is changing testing rules. Border crossers are still unhappy

Pearce said the border requirements will still prevent her from regularly visiting her 90-year-old mother in Hamburg, who had a stroke three weeks ago.

"Why did we get vaccinated if we still need to jump through hoops?" she said. "Covid rates are low, and all over. Why put that barrier up at land borders?"

What's more, another potential barrier will remain. The Canadian government said it will continue to randomly hand out PCR tests to people who cross the border, although it will no longer require them to quarantine until they get the test results.

0:56 A trip to Canada isn't getting easier for Americans Vaccinated Americans traveling to Canada will continue to have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test upon crossing the border. And a number of Americans who have been able to enter Canada without being vaccinated against Covid-19 will have to show proof of vaccination starting Jan. 15.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who has long pushed for less restrictive border requirements, said the switch to antigen tests doesn't really make crossing the border that much easier.

"This is just more nonsense that creates more uncertainty, more confusion, which will result in more people turning off altogether" and deciding not to cross the border for shopping or tourism, said Higgins, co-chair of the House Northern Border Caucus. "They've given up. I hear this, anecdotally, all the time."

Duclos said, though, that the Canadian rules continue to be a work in progress and that they can be adjusted again if Covid-19 rates continue to fall.