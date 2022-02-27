Canada is changing testing rules. Border crossers are still unhappy

WASHINGTON – Canada is set to ease its border entry requirements this week, but not by enough to satisfy advocates of more openness on both sides of the border.
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, people entering Canada will no longer have to present proof of a negative PCR test for Covid-19. Instead, they will have to prove that they've passed either a PCR test or an approved rapid antigen test administered by a laboratory.
Take-home tests, like those being sent to homes for free by the U.S. government, don't qualify.
Canadian officials, at a news briefing Friday, described the move as an attempt to discourage travel as the omicron variant spreads rapidly on both sides of the border.
“It is time to adjust our approach," Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters in Ottawa last week.
The move means a trip to Canada will suddenly be cheaper for people in Metro Buffalo. Whereas the more reliable PCR tests can cost more than $100 each, antigen tests are cheaper.
Canadian border agents are randomly handing take-home testing kits to people arriving at border crossings and airports – and requiring that they take that Covid test on video with a nurse on the other end of a computer connection.
But the adjustment of the Canadian rules will mean little to most families that are split by the border, said Sandy Pearce of Fort Erie, founder of a group called Families Are Essential that continues to press for less stringent entry requirements for both Canada and the U.S.
"It doesn’t help at all!" Pearce said. For Canadians, "you still have to go through the hassle of booking an appointment and finding a test that is accepted at the border."
Pearce said the border requirements will still prevent her from regularly visiting her 90-year-old mother in Hamburg, who had a stroke three weeks ago.
"Why did we get vaccinated if we still need to jump through hoops?" she said. "Covid rates are low, and all over. Why put that barrier up at land borders?"
What's more, another potential barrier will remain. The Canadian government said it will continue to randomly hand out PCR tests to people who cross the border, although it will no longer require them to quarantine until they get the test results.
Vaccinated Americans traveling to Canada will continue to have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test upon crossing the border. And a number of Americans who have been able to enter Canada without being vaccinated against Covid-19 will have to show proof of vaccination starting Jan. 15.
Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who has long pushed for less restrictive border requirements, said the switch to antigen tests doesn't really make crossing the border that much easier.
"This is just more nonsense that creates more uncertainty, more confusion, which will result in more people turning off altogether" and deciding not to cross the border for shopping or tourism, said Higgins, co-chair of the House Northern Border Caucus. "They've given up. I hear this, anecdotally, all the time."
Duclos said, though, that the Canadian rules continue to be a work in progress and that they can be adjusted again if Covid-19 rates continue to fall.
“All measures are subject to re-evaluation,” Duclos said. “It’s important to note that if the epidemiological situation continues to improve, if hospitalizations continue to diminish and Canadians continue to get their booster shots, further easing of travel restrictions could be considered in the coming weeks.”
Canada's modest loosening of its border rules comes after three weeks of protests in Ottawa and several border crossings by Canadians opposed to a requirement that truckers crossing the border be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Protesters gathered Saturday at the border spanned by the Peace Bridge to echo the continuing backlash against Covid-19 mandates across Canada in Ottawa and at key international crossings.
And as that protest wound down last week, 64 Republican House members – led by Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents the North Country – wrote to President Biden to urge him to work with the Canadian government to lift the cross-border vaccination requirement for truckers and others whose travel is essential.
“We are deeply concerned by the recent implementation of Covid-19 vaccination requirements for essential travelers to the United States and Canada despite widespread opposition and serious concerns over the mandate’s effect on our nation’s supply chains,” the lawmakers wrote. “The decision by your administration and the Canadian government is not only impacting truck drivers, but it also hurts American agriculture and countless industries across our nation."
Rep. Chris Jacobs, an East Aurora Republican, and Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Utica-area Republican who plans to run this fall in the Southern Tier's newly redrawn 23rd congressional district, also signed the letter.
Correction: This story has been modified to clarify that take-home antigen tests won't meet the Canadian government requirement. An earlier version of the story indicated that take-home tests would qualify.