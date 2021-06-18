Canada extends border shutdown to July 21

WASHINGTON – Ignoring increasing pressure on both sides of the border for a reopening, Canada announced Friday that it will continue barring nonessential travel across its border with the United States through July 21.

"Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe," Bill Blair, Canada's minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, tweeted. "In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021."

The move keeps the crossing largely shut for a 16th consecutive month. The United States and Canada closed the border to nonessential travel on March 21, 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and have extended the shutdown on a monthly basis ever since.

The continued closure comes as no surprise, given that Canada announced its first weakening of its border restrictions last week – and it was hardly a weakening at all. Instead, Canada merely eased quarantine requirements for returning Canadians and others who already had permission to enter Canada.

