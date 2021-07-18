Canada could require Covid tests of vaccinated Americans driving through border

That being the case, the opening of the border could turn out to be something of a makeshift affair, said Kathryn B. Friedman, global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center and a member of the research faculty at the University at Buffalo.

"What we may see over the next couple of months on both the Canada and the U.S. side are these small incremental steps to open the border to the extent practicable," said Friedman, who called for a comprehensive reopening plan more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, with the highly infections Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus taking hold in parts of America with low vaccination rates, "you know, it could be two steps forward, one step back, until until we can kind of figure out this new norm that we're at," Friedman said.

The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 21, 2020, early in the Covid-19 pandemic. Officials from the two nations have long indicated that they want to open the border together.

However, Canada has been far more open than the Biden administration in discussing its border plans, so it's unclear whether the U.S. will welcome Canadians in mid-August.